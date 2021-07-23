When you really think about it, it’s frightening to think how many options us Aussies have when it comes to throwing a movie on, with no shortage of streaming services vying for our attention. But what should you do if you’ve got a craving for a certain type of movie? While you can always sift through the libraries of the big players, there are a number of smaller services looking to make their mark by specialising in certain genres. One such service is Shudder, a streaming platform focusing on horror and thriller movies. But how much does it cost, and what movies can you watch? Find out all you need to in this Canstar Blue guide.

What is Shudder?

Shudder is a streaming service that primarily focuses on specific genres – including horror, thriller and suspense-themed films and TV shows. Owned by American entertainment company AMC (the network that brought you The Walking Dead), Shudder was first launched in 2015, but only came to Aussie shores in 2020, but is now fully up and running for horror fans to enjoy.

Offering a wide variety of new and classic horror movies and TV shows, Shudder also has a number of exclusives and original series for users to make their way through – along with even a 24/7 livestream option if you’re a real fan of horror – with two subscription plans available to choose from, along with a seven-day trial.

How much does Shudder cost?

Shudder currently offers a monthly or annual subscription plan, with signup available directly through the Shudder website. A monthly subscription will cost you $5.99 per month, with a yearly subscription costing $56.99, which equates to $4.75 a month.

Shudder also has a seven-day free trial, giving you access to the entire library to ensure there’s no jump scares before you hand over any money.

You can also request a refund two days after being billed for a monthly subscription or seven days after being billed for an annual subscription, although you’ll have to get in contact with Shudder via their website.

How to cancel a Shudder subscription

If you’ve got all the scares you could want, or paying for another streaming service is sending chills up your spine, you can cancel your Shudder subscription through the Shudder website (if you signed up with a credit card), while those who set up recurring payments via PayPal will have to cancel the recurring payments to cancel their Shudder subscription.

You cannot cancel your subscription via the Shudder apps, and have to do so through the website.

How to watch Shudder

You can watch Shudder through a variety of devices and means, including:

Via the website on your desktop computer or laptop

Through the Shudder app on Apple and Android mobile devices

Through Roku or Chromecast

Shudder also state that they plan to expand the amount of devices available to stream on, including gaming systems and Smart TVs, and recommend users to regularly check back on its website for updates.

What to watch on Shudder

Shudder offers a library full of classic and new movies and TV shows, along with a number of exclusives and Original Series, covering a range of horror sub genres, including Supernatural, Creature Features, Psychological Thrillers and more. Most titles are available in 720p quality, although some older titles are only available in 480p. Shudder also states that Closed Captions are only available on some titles.

Some of the content you can watch on Shudder includes slasher classics Maniac, Tourist Trap and several entries in the Halloween and Hellraiser franchises; monster movies like [REC], Re-Animator and Day of the Dead; and horror comedies such as WolfCop and the excellent Kiwi ghost mystery Housebound. There’s also a range of exclusive and original productions, including:

Cursed Films: A documentary exploring the real-life legends behind films such as The Omen and Poltergeist.

Creepshow: A new anthology series based on the classic 1982 collection of Stephen King-penned stories.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Horror director Eli Roth (Hostel, The Green Inferno) brings together the creators and stars of the genre’s most iconic films.

Overall, it’s safe to say Shudder is an acquired-taste streaming service, but one that’s likely to provide plenty of Halloween treats if you’re a fan of the genre.

Is a subscription to Shudder worth it?

With no shortage of streaming platforms out there, is it really worth signing up to one that only covers one genre? Well, it depends on how much you like horror movies. If you stuff your face full of popcorn as the killer adds to their kill-count then Shudder may be well worth the cost, but if you generally hide behind the couch when the ‘scary bit’ comes on, you may want to give it a miss.

That being said, Shudder is one of the cheapest streaming services available in Australia, although that’s not surprising, as you don’t get the range of movies, shows or even genres as other services like Netflix or BINGE. However, with monthly subscriptions available – and a free trial – if you’re keen for a good scare, Shudder may be up to the task.

