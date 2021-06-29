Advertisement

New-boy to the streaming game Stan Sport has collected another pawn in its commercial game of rights, and it’s sure to come with a few bragging rights too.

The platform has snagged the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League, as well as the Europa League, the Europa Conference League, the Super Cup, and the Youth League, some of which were previously held by Optus Sport for Australian broadcasts.

In what has been a tumultuous year for UEFA, including a disastrous multi-billion-dollar money league planned and swiftly canned, the changing of hands in broadcast rights is yet another shock for football fans in Australia.

The deal with Stan Sport is for the next three years, with Stan Sport’s coverage of the UEFA competitions beginning on August 12, 2021, with the UEFA Super Cup.

“Today’s multi-year partnership announcement with UEFA reflects Stan’s commitment to bringing premium sports to Australian fans,” Stan’s acting CEO Martin Kugeler said.

“Since Stan Sport launched in February, we have been delighted with the way Australians have taken up the service. The addition of the UEFA Club Competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, represents a unique strategic opportunity that will continue the momentum for Stan Sport.

“Featuring the most outstanding players in the world, the UEFA Club Competitions bring together the best clubs for more than 400 matches of world-class football. We can’t wait to showcase the most prestigious club football tournaments in the world and we thank UEFA for its trust in Stan to deliver their iconic football products to Australia,” Kugeler continues.

So what can football fans catch on Stan Sport?

Stan Sport users can catch the full suite of UEFA tournaments on the platform, with the platform expanding its current base of tennis and rugby content. Only available as a $10 add-on to a Stan subscription, meaning that users have to pay a minimum of $20 per month for the service, some fans have already voiced their displeasure, with Optus Sport costing fans a maximum of $15 per month.

Will Optus Sport cover the Champions League?

Optus Sport will no longer have access to any of the UEFA competitions, as they relinquish them to rival Stan Sport. However, at the time of writing, Optus Sport will still have access to the world’s major international tournaments, such as the Euros and the World Cup, as well as tournaments such as the Copa America. And of course, the Premier League will be returning in August after Manchester City took the 2020/21 crown, with Optus Sport continuing their broadcasting of the competition. If you’re interested in keeping up with some of the major competitions, check out some of the Optus Sport plans below.

Photo Credits: Stan Sport