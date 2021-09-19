Optus is one of the biggest telcos in Australia, and therefore has one of the most comprehensive ranges of iPhone plans in Australia. There’s a lot of content beneath the monthly costs of iPhones through Optus, which you can order on 12-month, 24-month and 36-month plans. Expect extras like included Optus Sport, data bonuses and unlimited national calls and texts, along with unlimited data once you surpass your monthly allowance (capped at 1.5Mbps). However, how much are you willing to pay to get the latest tech? Find out as we compare Optus iPhone plans.

Optus Plans for iPhone

Whether you’re choosing the latest iPhone model or one of the older devices, you’ll have a selection of phone plans to bundle with your new phone. Plans start at $45 with 20GB of data and go up to $85 with 240GB of data per month, plus international call and text extras. These plan prices don’t include the monthly handset costs, as the payment of your handset depends on the model and storage size. Read on for more information about plans and prices for the various iPhone models that are available from Optus.

Optus iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max plans

Want to pick up one of the devices in the 2021 iPhone 13 range? Optus is offering all four devices, with all colours and storage sizes available to buy on a plan. Once you’ve chosen your preferred device and 12, 24 or 36-month payment period, simply add on one of the Optus postpaid plans.

Optus iPhone 13 plans

Looking to pick up an Optus plan for the iPhone 13? The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus iPhone 13 mini plans

Prefer a smaller phone with some premium features? The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 mini on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus iPhone 13 Pro plans

Want to go pro with the iPhone 13 Pro? The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus iPhone 13 Pro Max plans

Pick up the iPhone 13 Pro Max if you want the best features in the biggest size. The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Compare features & specs of the iPhone 13 series

Not sure which iPhone 13 phone is right for you? Compare the features and specs of the four different iPhone 13 devices in the below table.

iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 19 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 22 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 28 hours video playback Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video Operating system iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 Colours Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue

Optus iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

Optus iPhone 12 Plans

The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.



Optus iPhone 12 mini Plans

The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 mini on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus iPhone 12 Pro Plans

The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.



Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max Plans

The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max: features at a glance

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

Optus iPhone 11 Plans

Optus still stocks the 2019 iPhone 11, however the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are no longer available from the telco.

The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 64GB iPhone 11 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus iPhone SE Plans

The following table lists a selection of 24-month Optus plans for the 64GB iPhone SE on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus iPhone XS Plans

Note: Optus no longer offers the iPhone XS.

The iPhone XS is no longer available from Optus. If you wish to purchase this device, you will need to buy it outright from retailers that may still have stock or second hand, and pair with a SIM-only plan.

Optus iPhone XR Plans

Note: Optus no longer offers the iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR is no longer available from Optus. If you wish to purchase this device, you will need to buy it outright from retailers that may still have stock or second hand, and pair with a SIM-only plan.

Should I get an Optus iPhone plan?

Optus is one of the premier providers of iPhone plans in Australia – and its base prices are some of the cheapest in the country as well. Like with other providers, the higher plan cost (and internal device storage), the more you’ll be paying.

However, for the price you pay, Optus throws in quite a lot, such as Optus Sport, unlimited international calls & texts and other goodies from time to time. Against its main rival Telstra, Optus often works out slightly cheaper for an equivalent plan.

Optus pretty much has it all – from data to streaming, to generous international calls & texts. For a competitive iPhone phone plan, Optus is well worth a look into.

Optus iPhone Plans – in summary