Aussie Rugby Union switches codes to Nine with launch of Stan Sport

Rugby fans listen up – there’s a new streaming service about to hit your screens and it’s looking to put some quick points on the scoreboard.

‘Stan Sport’ – a sporting off-shoot of popular Aussie streaming service Stan – has been announced by parent-company Nine in conjunction with a deal with Rugby Australia to be the home of all things Rugby Union from 2021.

While both parties have only reached an ‘in-principle’ agreement at the time of publication, fans can expect to tune into the domestic Super Rugby competition on free-to-air television for the first time ever as part of the deal, with ad-free live coverage of international and exhibition games – in addition to women’s leagues competitions – to be made available across both Channel 9 and Stan.

The three-year deal with Nine and Stan Sport also marks the end of a 25-year partnership between Rugby Australia and Foxtel.

“Rugby Australia is very excited about our new partnership with Nine Entertainment Co. and what’s in store for our great game over the next three years and beyond,” said Rugby Australia Chair, Rob Clarke.

“This is a landmark deal that includes everything in the showbag, and it gives more Australians more access to more rugby than ever before.

“Australian rugby is transforming with an exciting future ahead, and this innovative deal enables us to fast-track that growth from the bottom-up.”

What rugby matches will be available on Channel 9 and Stan?

Channel 9 and Stan are looking to provide sports fans with plenty to keep them glued to the couch during the rugby season, with live and on-demand coverage across:

Bledisloe Cup

Rugby Championship

Wallaroos matches

Super Rugby AU

Super W

Shute Shield

Hospital Cup

Mitre 10 Cup

Currie Cup

An extensive library of the greatest moments and matches

Currently, rugby fans can catch live and on-demand coverage of both domestic and international games on both Foxtel and Kayo, including the Super Rugby and Six Nations tournament, in addition to bonus coverage and past matches.

At the time of writing, there has been no word on what else Stan Sport may hold for subscribers, or how much it will cost, although for diehard rugby fans, it may have slotted one in between the goalposts.

Photo Credit: Rugby Australia