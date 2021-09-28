The first season was a huge hit with dedicated Trekkies, and now everyone’s favourite Earl Grey-drinking Starfleet Captain is back for a second season of Star Trek: Picard.

Patrick Stewart returns, reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard for the second season of the spin-off show which premiered early in 2020. Some familiar faces from the first season will also be back, along with some very familiar characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Want to know more? Read on.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 release date and how to watch in Australia

Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard has a confirmed release date of February 2022. While there is currently no solid release date confirmed for Australia, the first season had premiered at the end of January, so the second season might premiere early in February.

As for which streaming service you’ll need to watch season two of Star Trek: Picard, while in the US it airs on Paramount Plus (which is available in Australia), Amazon Prime Video was in charge of distribution in other countries, and looks like it will also be the streaming service you’ll need to watch season two.

In more good news, season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is officially confirmed, with both season two and three having been filmed back to back, and season 3 set for a release some time early 2023.

What can we expect from Star Trek: Picard season 2?

The first season of Picard was certainly a lot to take in, as we were filled in with what had been happening in Jean-Luc’s life post his career as a Starfleet Captain. If you haven’t seen the first season, you might want to stop reading, as we’re diving into some spoilers for season one.

We were introduced to Picard as a retired Starfleet Admiral, who was grappling with the fallout of the evacuation of the planet Romulus and the resulting ban on synthetic beings. He is then introduced to a young woman looking for his help, and he discovers that she, and her twin sister, are actually the daughters of his dear friend and crewmate, Data.

Season one delved heavily into Data’s history and creation, the ban on synthetic beings along with the Romulans and the Borg, with some familiar faces introduced along the way. For anyone who watched Star Trek: The Next Generation, it provided an interesting insight to how attitudes towards the Romulans and the mythos of the Borg had changed.

As for season two, it looks like we’ve moved on from the events of the first season and are set to be reunited with Jean-Luc’s bizarre nemesis — Q. An ongoing character from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Q, a god-like entity, set out to prove that humans were a violent and child-like species and put Jean-Luc ‘on trial’ for humanity’s flaws. Of course, anytime Q is involved, chaos ensues; and as you can tell from the trailer of the second season, Picard and his little crew are about to be thrown into even more mayhem, with time travel the only way to prevent a totalitarian future. Check out the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Catch up on other Star Trek shows and movies

Star Trek was not only ground-breaking for its time, but still continues to be a series that constantly breaks new territory and has gained a loyal fanbase throughout the decades. It’s a franchise that keeps on giving, no matter if you’re Team Kirk or Team Picard. Its influence on pop culture is undeniable.

If you’re looking for your Star Trek fix, you can catch up on the shows and movies across a range of streaming services. Netflix is your go-to if you’re looking to catch up on the shows that started it all: you can catch Star Trek (The Original Series), Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise and the newer Star Trek: Discovery.

As for the original Star Trek movies — both with the original cast and the crew of The Next Generation — all 10 of those films are available to stream on Stan. You’ll also be able to catch the remake Star Trek and Star Trek: Into Darkness movies on Stan, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+. Amazon Prime Video is also home to the new animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, with two seasons available to stream.

If you are a Trekkie, or perhaps looking to trek into the final frontier, there is plenty of Star Trek to keep you busy before season two of Star Trek: Picard premieres.