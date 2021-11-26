For Trekkies anticipating the release of Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery, you might have been disappointed to find a lack of release date on the Netflix site. You might have then been further disappointed to see the whole series pulled from Netflix Australia, despite all the classic Star Trek shows remaining available to stream. Indeed, there was a general lack of news overall on when those outside the US, including Aussie Trekkies, could expect the new season to drop.

There’s reason for this — ViacomCBS, which owns the rights to and produces the show, bought back the international distribution from Netflix. This was in relation to the plan to release season four, along with previous and future seasons, to its own streaming platform, Paramount+. However, Paramount+ has not yet been completely rolled out across the globe.

So, the decision was made that international audiences (excluding the US and Canada) would have to wait until 2022. This, of course, did not go down very well, especially as the somewhat last-minute announcement came the week of the US premiere (November 18).

However, after much fan backlash, they’ve finally come to their senses and recognised that forcing Trekkies outside the US and Canada to wait however long, and dodge a myriad of spoilers for months on end, was not really, well, fair. Another official statement was released, saying that international audiences with Paramount+ available now have access to the show, and those in select countries without Paramount+ would have access to stream on free streaming service PlutoTV and to purchase on select digital platforms.

After this hot mess, Australian Star Trek fans finally have details on how and when to watch season four of Star Trek: Discovery.

We heard you 🖖 #StarTrekDiscovery now premieres in Australia this Friday pic.twitter.com/pXAN9SeTK1 — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) November 24, 2021

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 in Australia

Now that ViacomCBS has all the rights to air Star Trek: Discovery, you’ll be able to catch season four of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ in Australia. The first two episodes are available to stream from Friday November 26, 2021. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on a Friday. You can also catch the previous three seasons on the streaming platform.

As part of an apology to Star Trek fans, Paramount+ Australia is offering viewers new to Paramount+ 50% off their subscription for the first three months with the code STARTREK. This discount offer is available until December 15, 2021. If you take advantage of the 50% discount from Paramount+, you should be covered for the full episode release schedule.

There will be 11 episodes in total with each episode released weekly. Here is the release schedule for Star Trek: Discovery season four in Australia:

Episode 1 — 26 November

Episode 2 — 26 November

Episode 3 — 3 December

Episode 4 — 10 December

Episode 5 — 17 December

Episode 6 — 24 December

Episode 7 — 31 December

Episode 8 — 7 January

Episode 9 — 14 January

Episode 10 — 21 January

Episode 11 — 28 January

Related: How to watch Star Trek: Picard Season 2 in Australia

Want more Sci Fi and adventure? Sign up to Disney+

If you love a good franchise, or love Star Wars just as much as Star Trek, Disney+ is the home of not only Star Wars, but the Marvel franchise and a range of other great content. There are two plan options to choose from – you can sign on for a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads, and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer and what we know

Season four picks up where we left off in season three. Captain Michael Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) and the rest of the crew of the USS Discovery are still in the 32nd century, after having discovered the source of ‘The Burn’, an event which killed and destroyed countless Federation members and ships, essentially leaving the Federation in ruin.

Now it looks like the Discovery crew will help to re-establish the Federation and hopefully bring it back to its former glory. However, there is plenty of action and adventure that awaits them. After all, it can never be a simple task when it comes to Star Trek, right? Check out the trailer below.