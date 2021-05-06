How to watch State of Origin 2021

It’s that time of year again where footy fans across the country bust out the blue and maroon. Perhaps Australia’s greatest sporting rivalry, State of Origin is the Superbowl of the National Rugby League (NRL) as Queensland and New South Wales battle for state supremacy (and bragging rights!). Will the Maroons claim victory, or will the Blues outclass their rivals? Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know about this year’s State of Origin.

How can I watch State of Origin?

Each game of the 2021 Ampol State of Origin is free-to-air on Channel Nine, and will be streamed online via 9Now for viewing on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iPad or any other smart TV devices. If you’re an eligible Telstra mobile customer, you can watch each game through the NRL app.

State of Origin 2021 Fixtures

Date Time (AEST)* Venue Game 1 9 June (Wed) TBA MCG, Melbourne Game 2 27 June (Sun) TBA Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Game 3 14 July (Wed) TBA Stadium Australia, Sydney

*Kick-off times are scheduled estimates only. Games may commence earlier or later, depending on pre-game entertainment, but coverage usually begins an hour before kick-off.

How to watch the Women’s State of Origin 2021

You can watch the Ampol Women’s State of Origin on the Nine network, 9Now and the NRL app. The clash will take place on Friday, the 25th of June, 2021 at Sunshine Coast Stadium in Queensland. Kick-off times not yet released.

How to watch every game of the NRL

If you’re looking to watch every NRL game live, there are a couple of options to choose from, including Foxtel Now and Kayo. If you’re an eligible Telstra customer, you can now receive a special offer from Telstra of $10 a month off Kayo’s Basic subscription (usually $25 a month) for 12 months. This means your Kayo subscription will only cost you $15 a month for one year.

NRL with Kayo

If you consider yourself a bit of a streamer and aren’t interested in locking yourself into a contract, Kayo may deliver the goods. Not only does Kayo provide access to each game of the NRL, you’ll also be able to view over 50 sports, from AFL and cricket to motorsport and rugby union.

State of Origin Team List 2021

Both Queensland and New South Wales selected a few players to debut in Game 1, with each side matching up fairly evenly. Here are the players that will line up in Game 2 of State of Origin in 2020.

QLD State of Origin Team 2021

The Queensland Maroons team for Game 1 of Ampol State of Origin 2021 has not yet been released. Below is a possible QLD squad, according to the NRL.

Kalyn Ponga Xavier Coates Dane Gagai Kurt Capewell Valentine Holmes Cameron Munster Daly Cherry-Evans Josh Papali’i Harry Grant Christian Welch David Fifita Felise Kaufusi Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Interchange: Jaydn Su’a, Jai Arrow, Moeaki Fotuaika, Ben Hunt. 18th man: AJ Brimson

NSW State of Origin Team 2021

The New South Wales Blues team for Game 1 of Ampol State of Origin 2021 has not yet been released. Below is a possible NSW squad, according to the NRL.

James Tedesco Josh Addo-Carr Jack Wighton Latrell Mitchell Tom Trbojevic Cody Walker Nathan Cleary Payne Haas Damien Cook Daniel Saifiti Tyson Frizell Angus Crichton Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: Ryan Papenhuyzen, Victor Radley, Dale Finucane, Junior Paulo. 18th man: Clint Gutherson.

Image credits: Adam Vilimek/Shutterstock.com, Viktoriia Hnatiuk/Shutterstock.com