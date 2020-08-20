Victorians can catch the Champions League Final on Optus Sport for free

Victorian sports fans have been doing it tough in recent months, but Optus Sport may just have something to ease the pain, with new customers eligible for complimentary access to various content, including the UEFA Champions League Final.

“As Victoria enters tough lock down restrictions, we figure what better way to spend lockdown than enjoying the EUFA Champions League on us,” Optus Head of TV and Content, Corin Dimopoulos, said.

“And if football isn’t your thing, people can also access Optus Sport app’s new OS Fitness content – meaning you can shake off some quarantine calories with a workout or two.”

Optus Sport is home to multiple global football leagues, including the EPL, J.League and K League, as well as showcases highlights, analysis and classic matches. In addition to full overseas league coverages, Optus Sport is also the sole broadcaster of the EUFA Champions League and Europa League competitions in Australia, with the Champions League Final kicking off at 5am on August 24.

Optus Sport’s coverage includes commentary from former Socceroos Mark Schwarzer, John Aloisi and Craig Moore to keep you all eyes and ears during the final.

OS Fitness is also a recent addition to the Optus Sport app, including a variety of workouts from basic yoga to HIIT programs to help you stay active in isolation, all of which can be done virtually from the comfort of your living room.

“If like me, you have been piling on iso weight, then our partners Flow Athletic and Fitness Playground, can whip you into shape with a range of fat-burning, yoga, dance, cardio, pilates and core strength sessions,” Mr. Dimopoulos said.

Users will simply need to sign up via the Optus Sport app or through the website, with Optus Sport available to stream via compatible Smart TVs, Fetch, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, tablets and smartphones, including iOS and Android operating systems.

The complimentary access to Optus Sport expires on September 9, with an Optus Sport subscription costing $14.99 per month afterwards.

Photo credit: Ivanko80/shutterstock.com