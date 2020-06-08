How to watch the English Premier League (EPL) in Australia

For many Australians, the English Premier League is what comes to mind when people mention football (or soccer). Otherwise known as the EPL, the league is widely considered the best in the world, home to many of the best players, teams, and most exciting matches – giving us plenty to cheer – or cry – about, depending on which side you support.

For Aussie fans however, the EPL can be a tough watch, even if you’re team is winning, with time zones often playing havoc on broadcasts and natural sleeping schedules! With the latest season of the EPL kicking off on Saturday, August 10, this page explains where – and how – you can tune in for the action, including live and replay coverage.

How to watch the EPL in Australia

There’s only one place you can catch every pass, tackle, and goal from the English Premier League (EPL) season, and that’s Optus Sport – the telco giant’s dedicated sports subscription streaming service that’s available for free with some Optus phone and internet plans, while others will need to pay $15 a month.

EPL on Optus Sport

Securing the rights to EPL coverage a few years ago, Optus Sport remains the best place to catch all the action, offering live and on-demand replays of every match of the season, as well as highlights programs for those who just want to see the weekend’s best goals. Optus Sport also covers the latest league news, stats, and behind the scenes footage from the EPL, as well as interviews and expert analysis of matches.

How can I get Optus Sport?

Some Optus customers can get Optus Sport for free with their phone or internet plan, while others can add it to their plan as an optional extra. Football fans who aren’t with the telco company can subscribe to Optus Sport for just $15 a month.

If you’re not keen on watching the football on the small screen, Optus Sport is compatible with Fetch, Apple TV and Google Chromecast, allowing you to watch the best football action in the world on the big screen and in all its glory. You can also download the Optus Sport app for free, available via the App Store and Google Play Store.

Advertisement

EPL matches on Optus Sport

Optus Sports provides comprehensive coverage from the English Premier League, including matches from the now renewed 2019-2020 season. Here are the upcoming matches shown on Optus Sport:

Aston Villa Vs. Sheffield United – 3:00am (AEST) Thursday, June 18

Manchester City Vs. Arsenal – 5:15am (AEST) Thursday, June 18

Norwich City Vs. Southampton – 3:00am (AEST) Saturday, June 20

Tottenham Vs. Manchester United – 5:15am (AEST) Saturday, June 20

Watford Vs. Leicester City – 9:30pm (AEST) Saturday, June 20

Brighton Vs. Arsenal – 12:00am (AEST) Sunday, June 21

West Ham United Vs. Wolverhampton – 2:30am (AEST) Sunday, June 21

Bournemouth Vs. Crystal Palace – 4:45am (AEST) Sunday, June 21

Newcastle Vs. Sheffield United – 11:00pm (AEST) Sunday, June 21

Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea – 1:15am (AEST) Monday, June 22

Everton Vs. Liverpool – 4:00am (AEST) Monday, June 22

And if you can’t wait that long, are you’re just excited that the EPL is back, Optus Sport also showcase classic match highlights and replays, meaning you can re-live the glory days as well as experience the modern game.

EPL Official App

While you might not be able to catch the live action, the official EPL app allows you to catch highlights, match-ups and news throughout the season. The EPL app is free to download and use, and is available on both Android and iOS operating systems, making it worth looking into if you don’t have the time to watch the whole game, or you’re only looking to see the final score. Additionally, you can also run your fantasy team via the app, adding a bit more excitement to the EPL season.

What about football on SBS?

Once the home of late-night English football fixes, SBS has been relegated from broadcasting the EPL this season. However, you can still catch select matches from select leagues and competitions, so be sure to check your local TV guide regularly while the international season is underway

What about football on Foxtel?

It’s still the go-to for many sports, but Foxtel lost the rights to the EPL to Optus in 2015. It has also ditched its specific EPL club channels, including Manchester United TV. The good news is that Foxtel does offer coverage for the A-League, meaning you won’t be completely without football action on a Foxtel subscription.

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup in Australia

For those not familiar with the Super Cup, it’s a one-off match that pits the winner of the Champions League against the winner of the Europa League from last season, meaning the 2019 UEFA Super Cup will see English teams Liverpool and Chelsea clash for more silverware.

The teams will face off in Istanbul, with an Australian broadcast available from 5am (AEST) on Thursday, August 15. Those keen to watch can count on SBS for free-to-air TV viewing, while Optus Sport will also carry the live action.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League in Australia

Along with the EPL, Optus Sport has taken over coverage of the Champions League, well and truly becoming the home of English and European football in Australia. While last season’s final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is still fresh in the memory, it won’t be long until the group stages of the 2019-20 competition begin.

If the EPL isn’t enough to quench your sports thirst, why not check out Kayo? With live and on-demand replays from the major football leagues around the globe, it’s also home to lots of American sports such as basketball, baseball and American Football.

If you’re a fan of sports, regardless of where or how they’re played, Kayo may be worth looking into to help you stay up to date with the latest results and coverages.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Kayo Sports Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. Offer ends 30.09.20. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25

$15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Photo credit: Littlew00dy/shutterstock.com, tsyhun/shutterstock.com, Ivanko80/shutterstock.com, Silvi Photo/shutterstock.com