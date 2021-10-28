How to watch Band of Brothers in Australia

First came Saving Private Ryan, one of the most brutal World War II movies ever made, and then came Band of Brothers, the mini-series from both Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, both of whom worked on Saving Private Ryan. Regardless of how big of a fan you are of war films, Band of Brothers is consistently ranked near the top of war shows, with the series following the very real men of Easy Company during the Allied campaign of the second World War. But if you haven’t seen the series, or you simply want to revisit the squadron, where can you report for duty? Find out how to watch Band of Brothers in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Band of Brothers

Band of Brothers is available to stream on both BINGE and Foxtel, or can be purchased from iTunes.

Watch Band of Brothers on BINGE

The entire series of Band of Brothers – all 10 episodes – is available to stream on BINGE.

Watch Band of Brothers on Foxtel

Similarly to BINGE, Foxtel offers all 10 episodes of Band of Brothers to be streamed.

Watch Band of Brothers on iTunes

All 10 episodes of Band of Brothers can be purchased through iTunes for $33.99, with the series coming with a bonus hour-long documentary called We Stand Alone Together.

What is Band of Brothers about?

Band of Brothers follows the true accounts of the men of Easy Company of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, one of the first airborne units used in combat. Based on the 1992 book of the same name from historian Stephen E. Ambrose, the series follows the men from basic training through to invading France on D-Day, parachuting into the Netherlands, fighting at the Battle of the Bulge, all the way through to the surrender of the German Nazi forces, and includes interviews and retellings of the horrible events from the men of Easy Company.

