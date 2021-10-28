How to watch The Pacific in Australia

The battlefields of World War II Europe often get the limelight, with no shortage of horror and heroic tales to be told and retold throughout the history books. But the theatre of war wasn’t just based in Europe during the second World War, with the Pacific front just as much of a source of horror, senseless violence and heroic feats, with some of its events, and the men involved, explored in The Pacific. But where can you watch the events of this second World War campaign? Find out how to watch The Pacific in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch The Pacific

The Pacific is available to stream on both BINGE and Foxtel, or can be purchased from iTunes.

Watch The Pacific on BINGE

The entire series of The Pacific – all 10 episodes – is available to stream on BINGE.

Watch The Pacific on Foxtel

Similarly to BINGE, Foxtel offers all 10 episodes of The Pacific to be streamed.

Watch The Pacific on iTunes

All 10 episodes of The Pacific can be purchased through iTunes for $33.99, with the series coming with three bonus documentaries detailing the war and the making of the series.

What is The Pacific about?

The Pacific follows the experiences of three Marines as the embark into the Pacific Theatre of War against Japan, and is based on memoirs of two of these Marines – ‘With the Old Breed’ by Eugene Sledge, and ‘Helmet for My Pillow’ by Robert Leckie. The accounts follow battles at Guadalcanal, Peleliu, Okinawa and Iwo Jima, all of which saw some of the bloodiest battles of the war, with the series considered a companion to the Band of Brothers series.

