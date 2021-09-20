How to watch the 2021 Dally M Awards

Whether you’re there to see who comes away with the best player award or just there to see who’s best dressed, the Dally M Awards is a night that all NRL fans keep a close eye on. Held every year to recognise the best players and coaches of the season, the Dally M Awards are when players swap their boots for fancy footwear, but how can you watch the festivities? Find out how to catch the Dally M Awards Ceremony in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Dally M Awards

The 2021 Dally M Awards will be split over two nights for the first time, with broadcasts available exclusively via Fox Sports on September 20 and September 27, 2021. The first night will showcase fan-voting awards, while the second night of the awards will be the main event, and will include the best players and coaches’ awards.

Watch Dally M Awards on Foxtel

Foxtel’s Fox Sports channel will be the exclusive home to the Dally M Awards ceremonies, with the NRL 360 channel broadcasting Dally M specials to help give fans the lowdown of the awards and players.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Keen for some more footy? Check out what competitions and other sports Kayo has on offer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

When is the Dally M Awards?

The 2021 Dally M Awards will feature a new format, splitting the awards ceremony into two nights and events. The first event will be held on September 20, 2021, with the second evening held on September 27, 2021.

The first night of the Dally M Awards will showcase a slew of supporting awards, including the fan voting awards, while the second evening will feature the main awards.

Where is the Dally M Awards being held?

While there’s currently no word as to where the first night of the 2021 Dally M Awards will be held, the second night will be held at Howard Smith Wharves in Brisbane, with the NRL Grand Final set to kick off in Brisbane a few days later.

What is the Dally M Medal and how does it work?

The Dally M Medal – named after rugby league great Herbert ‘Dally’ Messenger – is an award given to the NRL’s Player of the Year, which is voted on by judges (generally past players and rugby league experts) on a week-by-week performance. Votes are given on a 3-2-1 basis, with players also losing three points for every suspension they receive throughout the season, with players that are suspended more than twice in the one season ruled ineligible. Voting scores are visible throughout the season until Round 12 of the competition, in which it then goes behind closed doors to keep players and fans in suspense for the big night.

In addition to the Dally M Medal, there are multiple awards handed out during the night, including the best player per position, best coach, representative player of the year and rookie of the year. Nathan Cleary of the Penrith Panthers was at the top of the voting table after Round 12, with the playmaker third in the 2020 voting.

