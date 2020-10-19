Footy fans are ready to tackle another big season, with the NRL officially kicking off on Thursday, March 12. With the Sydney Roosters picking up last year’s Premiership title after an epic clash against the Canberra Raiders, there’s plenty of excitement for the 2020 season to get underway, despite some big name players such as Matt Gillett, Darius Boyd, Paul Gallen, Sam Burgess, Greg Inglis, Robbie Farah and Cooper Cronk all announcing their retirements during the off-season. After the postponement of the 2020 NRL season due to COVID-19, the season will officially get back underway on May 28. Find out when and where you can catch the 2020 NRL season below.

How to watch the NRL

The NRL is available on Kayo and Foxtel, as well as via Channel 9 for free-to-air viewers, with NRL Live Pass also available for those who can’t make it to the TV in time. Streaming services such as Kayo and Foxtel will showcase every match of the regular season live and on-demand, helping you get your rugby league fix.

NRL on Kayo

With every game of the regular 2020 season, including the Finals Series, available both live and on-demand – with the Grand Final also available via delayed coverage – Kayo has plenty of footy to keep you entertained. Kayo coverage also includes highlights of the Intrust Super Cup, on-demand coverage of the State of Origin series, as well as select games of the NRL Women’s Premiership.

Kayo also showcases multiple NRL talk shows, giving you behind the scene analysis and breakdowns of the week’s action.

Kayo Sports Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

NRL on Foxtel

Foxtel has every game of every round of the regular season available live and on-demand, along with select games also in 4K High Definition. You can also stream via Foxtel Go, with highlights available on Fox Mini Matches, keeping you up to date without watching the full 80 minutes.

Foxtel also offers a number of additional extras for keen footy-followers, including behind the scenes analysis and interviews, as well as talk shows and match previews.

NRL on free-to-air TV

For the casual footy fan or those not keen to pay for every game, you can still catch a few games a week on free-to-air TV. Channel 9 has again secured some of the broadcasting rights, showing three games per week, along with the State of Origin matches and the Grand Final on both Channel 9 and its streaming counterpart, 9Now.

NRL Digital Pass

Available through the NRL’s official website and app, NRL Digital Pass gives you every match of the regular season, with a number of plans available. You may also be able to catch a few matches if you’re a Telstra customer, as there has been deals and incentives in the past, although it’s best to check your current plan.

NRL on radio

NRL matches are also broadcasted on radio, although this will depend on the match and radio station. Stations that will likely broadcast matches in your area include Triple M, 2GB and the ABC, although it’s best to look into this before kickoff so you don’t miss anything.

How to watch 2020 NRL Grand Final

The 2020 NRL Grand Final will see the Melbourne Storm take on the Penrith Panthers at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, with kick-off at 6:30pm (AEST) on Sunday, October 25th. But where can you catch the action live and on-demand if you can’t make it to the TV in time? Channel 9 is the place to be for the live broadcast, along with its online streaming counterpart 9NOW, while those looking to tune into the on-demand replay can look to both Foxtel and Kayo, with the replay available from 10pm (AEST) onwards.

Photo credit: NRL.com