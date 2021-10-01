How to watch Europa League in Australia

European football is arguably some of the most entertaining football out there, with no shortage of competitions, leagues and players to get you out of your seats. But when it comes to the big stage, while not all teams will make the coveted Champions League, the UEFA Europa League is still a trophy worth hoisting for many teams. But where can you watch all the action of the Europa League in Australia? Find out with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Europa League

The UEFA Europa League is available to watch exclusively on Stan Sport, with the broadcaster also home to the full UEFA suite, which includes the Champions League and the UEFA Conference League.

Watch Europa League on Stan Sport

Stan Sport is the home to the UEFA Europa League, with the streaming service offering both live and on-demand replays of the competition.

How to get a Stan Sport subscription

Stan Sport is only available as an add-on to a Stan subscription, meaning that it isn’t available as a standalone streaming service. So, if you’re keen on tuning into the UEFA Europa League, you’ll have to pay at least $20 per month for a Stan Sport subscription.

When does the 2021 Europa League start?

The 2021 Europa League begins on September 15, 2021, with the qualifying process kicking off the month before in August. The 2021 Europa League will continue until May, 2022.

Here are the upcoming Europa League fixtures:

Celtic Vs. Ferencváros – 1:30am (AEST) Wednesday, October 20

Spartak Moskva Vs. Leicester City – 1:30am (AEST) Thursday, October 21

Fenerbahce Vs. Antwerp – 3:45am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Lazio Vs. Marseille – 3:45am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Midtjylland Vs. Crvena Zvezda – 3:45am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Ludogorets Vs. Braga – 3:45am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Betis Vs. Leverkusen – 3:45am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Rapid Wien Vs. Dinamo Zagreb – 3:45am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Rangers Vs. Brondby – 5:00am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Sparta Praha Vs. Lyon – 5:00am (AEST) Friday, October 22

PSV Vs. Monaco – 5:00am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Sturm Vs. Real Sociedad – 5:00am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Napoli Vs. Legia – 5:00am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Frankfurt Vs. Olympiacos – 5:00am (AEST) Friday, October 22

Lokomotiv Moskva Vs. Galatasaray – 5:00am (AEST) Friday, October 22

West Ham Vs. Genk – 5:00am (AEST) Friday, October 22

When is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will be played on May 19, 2022, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

What is the UEFA Europa League?

The Europa League is an annual football competition, played by European teams. It is ranked just below the UEFA Champions League, with clubs qualifying for the Europa League through their national leagues or competitions. Teams who qualify then play in group stages before progressing to knockout stages, and then a traditional finals format.

