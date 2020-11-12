Streaming platforms are a dime-a-dozen these days, and it can be hard to know which subscription is providing you with the best plans and prices. Stan was one of the first on the streaming scene here in Australia, and it continues to be a crowd favourite, both for content and affordability.

As the homegrown hero of the streaming services available, Stan offers a wide variety of Australian and international movies and TV shows, covering a range of genres that will find a fan in even the toughest critic. Not to mention the imminent release of Stan Sport, an add-on package that promises to deliver live and on-demand sport. Safe to say, there’s never been a better time to join the Stan club by choosing a monthly plan that suits your needs and scratches your streaming itch. If you’re considering making the switch, or this is your first foray into the streaming platform world, here’s all you need to know about Stan’s plans and pricing.

What are the different Stan streaming plans?

Stan offers three different subscription plans, all of which are charged on a monthly basis. Regardless of which Stan subscription you choose, all plans give you access to the full content library, but come with a few differences. Here’s a quick rundown of each plan:

The Stan Basic plan is the cheapest option at $10 a month. This plan gives you unlimited access to TV shows and movies in SD quality, however you can only stream or download to one device at a time.

is the cheapest option at $10 a month. This plan gives you unlimited access to TV shows and movies in SD quality, however you can only stream or download to one device at a time. The Stan Standard plan is the next step up, offering HD streaming and downloads on up to three devices at a time. At $14 a month, this plan might be good to split between family and friends.

is the next step up, offering HD streaming and downloads on up to three devices at a time. At $14 a month, this plan might be good to split between family and friends. If you want the best that Stan has to offer, a Stan Premium plan ticks all the boxes for $19 a month. You can stream tv shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD on up to four screens simultaneously, or if you’re watching offline, you can download content to five devices.

You select your subscription plan when you create your Stan account, however you can cancel or change your plan at any time by visiting the Stan website.

How much does Stan cost?

Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get out of each plan, including costs.

Stan Basic Stan Standard Stan Premium Monthly Price $10 $14 $19 Resolution SD HD 4k Ultra HD Screens/devices used simultaneously 1 3 4

Prices taken from Stan website. Accurate as of November, 2020.

Can I stream sport on Stan?

If you prefer rugby over reality TV, you’re in luck. A Stan Sport package will be available in 2021, allowing you to live stream sports such as rugby and tennis, or watch it on demand. It will be offered as an add-on sports package that you can choose to include in your existing subscription once the platform launches. While Stan is currently pretty tight-lipped about the service and its pricing, you can register your interest on the Stan website to receive updates straight to your email inbox.

Which Stan plan should I use?

If you’re wondering which Stan subscription is the best for you, it might be best to think about who will be using it, what you’ll be streaming, and the quality that you prefer. Price is often a distinguishing factor, but you may also want to look at the number of devices that can be used at a time, and the streaming resolution available for each plan. For example, while the Basic plan is the most affordable option, it offers the lowest resolution streaming quality, and can only be watched on one screen at a time, meaning if you like your shows in high quality or have a household to share with, a Standard or Premium plan might be more practical.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you can download content to more devices on a Standard or Premium plan, meaning that you can watch movies and TV offline. This could be handy if you have unreliable internet access or are trying to limit your internet and data usage.

How much data does Stan use?

The amount of data that Stan uses to stream content depends on the resolution quality that is used. Stan has the following four categories of streaming quality:

Low (SD): 570MB per hour

Medium (SD): 1.13GB per hour

High (HD): 2.89GB per hour

4k Ultra (UHD): 7GB per hour

If you’re concerned about the amount of data used, you can change the stream quality in settings, with your preferred setting generally set to Auto, meaning that all content streamed will be in the highest quality that the movie or TV show – or your subscription plan – allows.

Depending on the subscription plan that you use, you may also be able to download content to multiple devices which allows you to watch content offline and avoids data usage from your mobile device while on the go. Stan also says that internet connectivity issues can increase the amount of data used, so it may be worth planning ahead if you are travelling or visiting somewhere with limited internet access.

Does Stan have a free trial?

Stan currently offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers only. When signing up for a free trial, you’ll be asked to select the plan that you would like to trial and enter your billing details, so it’s important to know when your free trial period ends, as you’ll be charged the full amount for the next month if you don’t cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

What devices are compatible with Stan?

Like many other streaming services, there are a number of ways that you can stream Stan Australia, including:

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Smart TVs

Streaming media players such as Chromecast and Roku

Game consoles

Set-top boxes

Blu-Ray Players

Stan is available to download from the App Store, Google Play and the Microsoft Store.

What are the best shows and movies on Stan Australia?

The best thing about streaming platforms like Stan is that its movies and TV show library is constantly on rotation and expanding – particularly with the regular releases of its own Stan Exclusives content – meaning you’ll always find something new to watch. If you’d like help narrowing down your options, Canstar Blue has compiled the best TV shows and movies on Stan for your viewing pleasure, giving you a good base to start from.

