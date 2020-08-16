How to watch the Champions League in Australia

The UEFA Champions League is the Holy Grail of world football, with the best club sides from the biggest leagues around Europe competing for the ultimate bragging rights and glory. Steeped in history, the UEFA Champions League is underway for another season, with the world’s best looking to make their mark on the pitch. But for many Aussie football fans, tuning in for kick-off can be a tough ask, so just where can you catch the Champions League action in Australia? Read on to find out.

How can I watch the Champions League in Australia?

The only way to watch the 2019-2020 Champions League tournament in Australia is through Optus Sport, with streaming available via the Optus Sport app – on mobile, laptop and desktop – or through partner platforms including Fetch, Apple TV, Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox.

Being a football fan in Australia has proven to be a struggle, with many games only shown on select channels, usually early in the morning, with the Champions League unfortunately no exception. While the rise of sports streaming services like Kayo have proven a god-send for local fans of overseas leagues, the Champions League will be shown exclusively on the Optus Sports network here in Australia, with sleeping schedules potentially suffering, with some games being shown as early as 4am AEST, while others are at a more bearable time of 6am AEST.

Is Optus Sport any good?

If you tuned into watch any of the 2018 FIFA World Cup through Optus Sport, you’ll know the streaming platform had its fair share of buffering issues. In fact, some viewers couldn’t see any of the action at all. However, the service seemed to redeem itself with no issues over the Champions League final, with fans no doubt hoping for the same during the 2019-2020 tournament.

All the Optus Sport action can be viewed via Fetch, Apple TV, Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Xbox, as well as via tablet, mobile, desktop or laptop.

Is the Champions League on SBS?

While a staple for free-to-air football coverage in Australia, SBS doesn’t have broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League 2019-2020, although the SBS website does provide articles covering match overviews and previews.

Is the Champions League on Kayo?

While Kayo may cover a number of leagues and matches, including the A-League, La Liga and Major League Soccer, Kayo does not have broadcasting rights for the Premier League or Champions League tournament.

When does the Champions League start?

The group stage of the Champions League kicked off in September 2019, with the knockout Round of 16 and finals delayed due to COVID-19. However, with the Champions League restarted, here are the upcoming Semi-Final matches:

RB Leipzig Vs. Paris Saint-Germain – 5:00am (AEST) Wednesday, February 19

Lyon Vs. Bayern Munich – 5:00am (AEST) Thursday, August 20

When is the Champions League Final?

The final will be played on August 24, 2020 at 5am AEST, at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal. Optus Sport again is the only broadcaster for the Champions League Final in Australia.

How to get Optus Sport

Optus Sport is available as an optional extra on eligible Optus plans for no extra cost, but non-Optus customers, and Optus customers who don’t have an eligible plan, can still sign up to Optus Sport, which will set you back under $15 a month. If you’re only interested in signing up for the UEFA tournament, you can cancel at any time, but you’ll be charged for the month’s use.

