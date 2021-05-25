How to watch the French Open in Australia

It’s Roland around again – the French Open is getting underway in the Hexagon (France, if that wasn’t clear enough). Second best to only Wimbledon in terms of prestige, the French Open is serving up fierce competition with no love lost. Taking place on the traditional clay courts, the Roland Garros are set to get underway for another year, but how can you watch it in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the French Open

Channel 9 and Stan Sport will be the exclusive broadcasters of the French Open in Australia, offering live and on-demand coverage of matches, as well as highlights and talk shows.

Watch the French Open on Channel 9

Channel 9 secured the broadcasting rights for the French Open, offering live and on-demand coverage through its multiple free-to-air channels, including Channel Nine, 9Go and 9GEM. Check your local guides for match times.

Watch the French Open on Stan Sport

Stan Sport will offer ad-free coverage of every match from every court of the French Open, both live and on-demand. Stan Sport will cost an additional $10 per month, but is only available to purchase alongside a Stan subscription, meaning it will cost you upwards of $20 per month to catch the sporting action, depending on which Stan plan you sign up to.

When is the French Open?

The French Open starts on May 30, 2021, and concludes on June 13, 2021, with Qualifiers starting on May 24, 2021. Games will take place in the early evening until early morning for Australian viewers – a small win for the night owls.

Who are the main contenders in the French Open this year?

For the men’s competition, Novak Djokovic continues to reign supreme at number one seed, with Daniil Medvedev at the number two spot. Roger Federer has slipped down to number eight in the rankings, whereas perennial rival (and King of the Clay Court) Rafael Nadal takes number three seed in the rankings. In the women’s competition, Australian Ash Barty takes top spot, beating out Japanese Naomi Osaka. Serena Williams finds herself at an uncharacteristic number eight seed, despite taking out Wimbledon and the US Open in 2019. Whoever you’re barracking for in this edition of the French Open, it will be quite the spectacle witnessing tennis’ biggest names vying for top spot.

Photo Credit: French Open