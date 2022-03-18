How to watch the 2022 Grammys in Australia

The night of nights for those in the music industry, the Grammy Awards – known as simply ‘the Grammys’ – sees producers, singers, musicians and entertainers all vie the golden gramophone across a range of categories and genres. After being put on hold due to COVID, the 64th Grammys are about to hit the stage, but where can you tune in? Find out how to watch the Grammys with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Grammys

At the time of writing, Australians can livestream the Grammys via the official Grammy Awards website as well as via Paramount+, with the event being shown on CBS America.

Watch the Grammys on Paramount+

The Grammys will be available to watch on Paramount+, with CBS covering the event in America.

Watch the Grammys on the official Grammy Awards website

The 2022 Grammys is available to livestream on the official Grammy Awards website, with coverage starting at 10am (AEST) on April 4, 2022.

What are the Grammys?

The Grammys – otherwise known as the Grammy Awards – is an award ceremony hosted by The Recording Academy to recognise artists and achievements in the American music industry. First starting back in 1959, the Awards are hosted annually, and include awards such as ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Best New Artist’, as well as a variety of genre-specific awards.

Where are the 2022 Grammys being held?

The 2022 Grammy Awards are being held MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with comedian and TV host Trevor Noah to host the event.

When is the 2022 Grammys?

Despite being postponed earlier this year, the 2022 Grammys will be held on April 4, 2022, with coverage in Australia starting at 10am (AEST).

2022 Grammy Nominations

Below are some of the 2022 Grammy nominations across the major award categories.

Record of the Year

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat (feat. SZA)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Right on Time – Brandy Carlile

Peaches – Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA

Album of the Year

Donda – Kanye West

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

We Are – John Batiste

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Montero – Lil Nas X

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best New Artist

Saweetie

Olivia Rodrigo

Arlo Parks

The Kid LAROI

Japanese Breakfast

Glass Animals

FINNEAS

Baby Keem

Jimmie Allen

Arooj Aftab

Sign up to BINGE

After some more award-winners? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Picture credit: Grammys