How to watch the James Bond movies in Australia

James Bond is one of the most iconic (if arguably unassuming when you think about it) names within cinematic history, conjuring images of a smartly-suited British spy saving the day countless times, and spending the night with questionably-named women, all while cracking-wise against villains and friends alike. But while who the best Bond is up for debate (although it’s Daniel Craig, obviously) we can all agree that settling in for a night with the suave spy is a good time. But where can you tune in to watch all of the James Bond movies? Canstar Blue has produced this secure document for you to analyse – and don’t worry, it won’t explode after you’ve finished reading it.

How to watch the James Bond movies

It seems Australia doesn’t have clearance to watch the James Bond movies, with no streaming service currently offering any of the movies. However, you can purchase or rent select films of the James Bond franchise via YouTube, iTunes, Google Play and the Microsoft Store.

While this will no doubt leave Aussie fans shaken and stirred, Amazon purchased MGM (the studio behind the franchise) earlier in 2021, which may mean the double-O agent may make his way to Amazon Prime Video at some stage, although there’s been no word or confirmation of this.

Watch James Bond on YouTube

James Bond movies are available to purchase or rent via YouTube, where titles are available to rent from $4.99 or purchased from $14.99 each.

Watch James Bond on iTunes

Select James Bond movies, such as the more recent Daniel Craig movies, including Casino Royale, are available to purchase or rent via iTunes. You can purchase for $14.99, or rent for $4.99.

Watch James Bond on Google Play

The entire James Bond library of movies is available to purchase or rent on Google Play, with individual movies available to rent for $4.99 or purchase for $14.99. Or you can purchase the complete set for $179.99.

Watch James Bond on Microsoft

Select James Bond movies are available to purchase or rent via Microsoft, with titles available to rent for $4.99, or purchase for $15.99 each.

James Bond movies in order

If you’re really looking to send yourself on a long-term mission, here is the release order of the James Bond movies. Note that there are a few unofficial titles within the below list, with the 1967 Casino Royale movie, and the 1983 Never Say Never Again film counted as unofficial titles due to licensing and rights issues amongst the production companies.

Dr No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

Casino Royale (1967)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

Another thing to note with the James Bond movies is that there isn’t generally considered a cinematic timeline that you can follow like with the Marvel movies, with contradictions, gaps and inaccurate continuations aplenty. However, if you just want to sit back and enjoy Bond go about his business, then we can guess you can live and let die.

When is No Time to Die being released in Australia?

The 25th (official) entrant into the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, will be coming to Australian cinemas on November 11, 2021, pending COVID restrictions. The film also reportedly marks the final film with Daniel Craig at the helm, and will no doubt look to send the actor off in a fitting way.

Picture credit: MGM