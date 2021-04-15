How to watch Mad Men in Australia

Mad Men is the series that raised the bar in small screen cinema and became an icon (and no doubt got a few of us keen to get into advertising). Set in Manhattan in the 1950’s, the series focuses on the Sterling Cooper advertising agency, and the outrageous but talented men who run it. The seven seasons travel from the 50’s through to the 70’s, holding up a mirror to America’s golden era of luxury, style and rapidly changing society. Through it all the ‘mad men’ are there, not just surviving but thriving off the change and proving again and again that if you do it right, everything is for sale. But having wrapped up more than a few years ago, where can fans re-watch the series? Find out how to watch Mad Men in this Canstar Blue article.

Where to watch Mad Men in Australia

Mad Men is available on to stream on Stan, Amazon Prime Video and SBS, and can be purchased via iTunes, Microsoft and Google Play.

Watch Mad Men on Stan

All seven seasons of Mad Men are available to stream on Stan.

Watch Mad Men on Amazon Prime Video

All seven seasons of Mad Men are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Mad Men on iTunes

All seven seasons of Mad Men are available on iTunes to rent or buy for $29.99 per season, with the complete series available for $99.99.

Watch Mad Men on Microsoft

All seven seasons of Mad Men are available to rent or buy from Microsoft, with prices starting at $24.99 for a standard quality season. Alternatively, individual episodes can be purchased for $3.50.

Shop Online with Microsoft^

Watch Mad Men on Google Play

All seven seasons of Mad Men are available to rent or buy from Google Play, all costing $9.99 for a full season. Alternatively, individual episodes can be purchased for $1.99 each, with the complete series also available for $69.99.

Watch Mad Men on SBS

The first three seasons of Mad Men are available on SBS on Demand, although the other seasons aren’t currently available on the free platform.

What is Mad Men about?

Mad Men centres around Don Draper, the handsome and charming advertising executive who treats the glamourous Sterling Cooper agency as his playground. On the outside, Don is living the 1950’s dream – a beautiful wife, two children and a house in the suburbs – but inside, Don is battling with turmoil that can only be relieved with booze, women and perfect pitches. The world is made for Don, but as it changes, he will have to face the past and all his fears about who he really is.