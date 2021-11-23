How to watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady in Australia

He’s the most decorated player in NFL history, and we’re about to get a whole lot more information on what makes Tom Brady tick. ESPN is airing a 10-part docuseries on each of Brady’s 10 Superbowl appearances, giving us an insight into one of the most talked-about figures of the sport that we’ve never seen before. Brady’s career has been a storybook one, so read on to find out how to watch Man in the Arena in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

There are two options for watching Man in the Arena: Tom Brady in Australia. You can choose to watch the historic docuseries on either Kayo or Foxtel, as both services use ESPN as a provider. The series begins on November 23, 2021, with episodes airing weekly afterwards.

Watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady on Kayo

For ad-free, live, and on-demand streaming of the NFL docuseries, Kayo is an ideal way to stream Man in the Arena. Kayo also streams a plethora of other gridiron content, including regular season and Playoff games, and other documentaries.

Watch Man in the Arena: Tom Brady on Foxtel

Foxtel is also streaming the docuseries through the ESPN channel, however the coverage will have ads. To be able to catch the action, fans will have to purchase the Sports pack as well as the Essentials pack.

What is Man in the Arena: Tom Brady about?

Considered the greatest player in NFL history, Tom Brady has been involved in 10 Super Bowls, and has won seven. His historic sporting career has amassed support from all across the globe, and would make for an incredibly intriguing docuseries. Fortunately, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady has arrived to document the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ incredible life. With 10 episodes documenting each of Brady’s 10 appearances in a Superbowl, the series looks to break down the life of one of the sporting world’s most influential figures.

