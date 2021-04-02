How to watch Mayans M.C. in Australia

While it’s been a while since fans have heard the rev of a Harley, bikie-drama Mayans M.C. has rode onto the scene to continue the Sons of Anarchy universe that we’ve been missing for the past few years. Set a few years after the events of Jax and SAMCRO, Mayans M.C. looks to the Mayan M.C. club on the US-Mexico border, and the events that unfold within the dangerous setting. If you’ve been looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat, find out how to patch in to Mayans M.C. in Australia with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. is available to stream through BINGE and Foxtel, with episodes and seasons available to be purchased through iTunes, Google Play, Telstra TV Box Office and Microsoft.

Mayans M.C. on BINGE

BINGE has the first two seasons of Mayans M.C. available to stream, with episodes from the third season currently being released on the platform on a weekly basis.

Mayans M.C. on Foxtel

Like BINGE, Foxtel also plays host to the first two seasons of Mayans M.C., with the third currently airing.

Mayans M.C. on iTunes

The first two full seasons of Mayans M.C. are available to purchase and download through iTunes, with the full third season expected to follow once it’s completed. Full seasons can be purchased for $19.99 each.

Mayans M.C. on Google Play

Google Play has the first two seasons of Mayans M.C. available for purchase, with individual episodes costing $1.99, while a full season costs upwards of $14.99 each.

Mayans M.C. on Telstra TV Box Office

Telstra TV Box Office has the first two seasons of Mayans M.C. available for purchase, with individual episodes costing $2.99, and full seasons costing $21.99. But when you’ve purchased them, they’re yours for good, meaning you can watch them whenever you want!

Mayans M.C. on Microsoft

Microsoft has the first two full seasons of Mayans M.C. available to purchase and download, with individual episodes priced at $2.99, and full seasons costing upwards of $26.99, with HD editions costing you more.

What is Mayans M.C. about?

Mayans M.C. is a spinoff from Sons of Anarchy, and focuses on Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes, the golden child of a broken family, as he looks to join the Mayan Motorcycle Club. Set in the fictional US-Mexico border town of Santo Padre, EZ deals with conforming to the club’s rules (of whom his older brother is already a member of), seeing his high school sweetheart years after breaking contact, and the escalating cartel violence in his town. Forced to continuously choose sides while walking the middle ground, EZ’s journey to becoming a fully-patched member of the M.C. puts him and those around him in constant danger, with the moral decision-making we came to know in Sons of Anarchy spilling over into this new series.

What can we expect from season three?

Based on the trailer, EZ looks like he’ll have to make another tough call between family and the club, with members coming to a head with both law enforcement and rival motorcycle gangs. With EZ now a fully-fledged member, the side-hustles between him and his brother Angel also look to be stepping up a notch, indicating that season three won’t be short on action.

With showrunner and creator Kurt Sutter (who also created and starred in Sons of Anarchy) fired after the second season wrapped up, fans may see a shift in tone and mood, but with plenty of story to go, fans can probably expect Mayans M.C. to stay the course for another season at least, although a new head of the table may bring with it a fresh course.

Photo Credit: BINGE