It’s been a number of years since we farewelled Jax and the Redwood Originals, but Sons of Anarchy has long been a fan-favourite, with the drama and motorcycles enough to get the pulse racing. With complex characters, plenty of intrigue and backstabbing, as well as no shortage of action, it’s not surprising that Sons of Anarchy was a major talking point of the 2010s. If you’re looking to hop back on the bike and re-watch the full series, find out how to watch Sons of Anarchy in Australia with this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Sons of Anarchy

The full series of Sons of Anarchy is available to stream on BINGE and Stan, with all seasons also available to purchase and download from iTunes, Telstra TV Box Office and Microsoft.

Sons of Anarchy on BINGE

Newcomer BINGE has all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy available to stream, with the streaming platform also home to the spin-off series Mayans M.C.

Sons of Anarchy on Stan

Stan has all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy available to stream, giving fans their fill of Harley action.

Sons of Anarchy on iTunes

All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are available to purchase and download through iTunes, with individual seasons costing around $29.99, with a full box-set available for $79.99.

Sons of Anarchy on Telstra TV Box Office

Telstra TV Box Office has all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy available for purchase, with individual episodes costing $2.99, and full seasons costing $26.99. But when you’ve purchased them, they’re yours for good, so you can revisit the town of Charming whenever you want!

Sons of Anarchy on Microsoft

Microsoft has all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy available to purchase and download, with individual episodes priced at $3.49, and full seasons costing upwards of $19.99, with HD editions costing you more.

What is Sons of Anarchy about?

Sons of Anarchy follows Jackson ‘Jax’ Teller (played by Charlie Hunnam), a member of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, as he struggles with his part in the illegal dealings of the club after he finds a journal from his late father, who was a founding member of the club. The journal, which details how the club was originally envisioned to run and represent, brings Jax to a head with his step-father Clay, who is the current President of the motorcycle club, with the series exploring Jax’s rise to the head of the table, the club’s further decline into criminal dealings, and Jax’s ever-changing morality and allegiances between the club and his family.