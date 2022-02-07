How to watch the 2022 NRL All Stars Match

Posted by

The NRL All Stars Match will kick off yet again as it heads into its 12th season, where the Australian Indigenous squad will face off against the New Zealand Māori team. With some big names in each squad, this years’ match looks to be set for fireworks. Read on with Canstar Blue to find out how you can watch the NRL All Stars Match.

How to watch the NRL All Stars Match

Fortunately for NRL fans, there are multiple ways to watch the All Stars Match, including Kayo and Channel 9.

Watch the NRL All Stars Match on Kayo

Kayo has both live and on-demand coverage of the NRL All Stars Match, with Kayo also hosting coverage of the NRL regular season.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Kayo Logo

Basic Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $25 over 1 month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Premium Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 3 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $35 over 1 month

 3No. of Screens /same time viewing $35
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription

  • Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months
  • Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply
  • Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles

min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25$15
Advertised Cost/month		 Get Offeron Telstra’s website
^^View important information

Watch the NRL All Stars Match on Channel 9

Channel 9 also hosts live coverage of the NRL All Stars Match, giving fans a free-to-air option for the game and entertainment.

When is the 2022 NRL All Stars Game?

The 2022 NRL All Stars game will kick off at 8:00pm AEDT on Saturday, February 12, with coverage starting earlier for the pre-game entertainment.

When does the 2022 NRL Women’s All Stars Game start?

The Indigenous Women All Stars will face off against the Māori Ferns Women at 5:15pm AEDT on the same day as the Men’s All Stars game – Saturday, February 12, with coverage also available via Kayo and Channel 9.

2022 Indigenous All-Stars Squad

  • Albert Kelly
  • Alex Johnston
  • Andrew Fifita
  • Braydon Trindall
  • David Fifita
  • Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
  • Jack Bird
  • Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
  • Jesse Ramien
  • Josh Addo-Carr
  • Josh Curran
  • Josh Kerr
  • Kotoni Staggs
  • Nicho Hynes
  • Reuben Cotter
  • Ryan James
  • Selwyn Cobbo
  • Tyrell Fuimaono
  • Will Kennedy
  • Will Smith

Coached by Laurie Daley

2022 Māori All Stars Squad

  • Briton Nikora
  • Chanel Harris-Tavita
  • Dylan Walker
  • Erin Clark
  • Esan Marsters
  • James Fisher-Harris
  • Jayden Nikorima
  • Jazz Tevaga
  • Jordan Rapana
  • Joseph Tapine
  • Kenny Bromwich
  • Kevin Proctor
  • Kodi Nikorima
  • Morgan Harper
  • Pasami Saulo
  • Patrick Herbert
  • Reimis Smith
  • Royce Hunt
  • TC Robati
  • Tuku Hau Tapuha

Coach by David Kidwell

2022 Indigenous All Stars Women’s Squad

  • Bree Chester
  • Bobbi Law
  • Caitlan Johnston
  • Jaime Chapman
  • Janelle Williams
  • Jasmine Peters
  • Kaitlyn Phillips
  • Keilee Joseph
  • Kirra Dibb
  • Kyra Simon
  • Quincy Dodd
  • Rhiannon Revell-Blair
  • Sarah Field
  • Shaniah Power
  • Shaylee Bent
  • Tahlulah Tillett
  • Tamika Upton
  • Tommaya Kelly-Sines

Coached by Ben Jeffries

2022 Māori All Stars Women’s Squad

  • Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly
  • Botille Vette-Welsh
  • Corban Baxter (c)
  • Jocephy Daniels
  • Katelyn Vaha’akolo
  • Kennedy Cherrington
  • Krystal Rota
  • Lavinia Gould
  • Mya Hill-Moana
  • Nita Maynard
  • Olivia Kernick
  • Page McGregor
  • Raecene McGregor
  • Rona Peters
  • Roxette Mura
  • Shannon Mato
  • Tiana Raftstrand-Smith
  • Zahara Temara

Coached by Keith Hanley

Photo Credits: nrl.com

Share this article

Related Articles

Black iPhone 12 with purple background

Telstra Day sale offers big savings on Google tech, iPhones and more

February 8th 2022

Kellogg’s releases MYSTERY Coco Pops flavour & $10,000 cash prize

Ouch: Sumo fined $500,000 for alleged wrongful disconnections

February 7th 2022