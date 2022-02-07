How to watch the 2022 NRL All Stars Match

The NRL All Stars Match will kick off yet again as it heads into its 12th season, where the Australian Indigenous squad will face off against the New Zealand Māori team. With some big names in each squad, this years’ match looks to be set for fireworks. Read on with Canstar Blue to find out how you can watch the NRL All Stars Match.

How to watch the NRL All Stars Match

Fortunately for NRL fans, there are multiple ways to watch the All Stars Match, including Kayo and Channel 9.

Watch the NRL All Stars Match on Kayo

Kayo has both live and on-demand coverage of the NRL All Stars Match, with Kayo also hosting coverage of the NRL regular season.

Watch the NRL All Stars Match on Channel 9

Channel 9 also hosts live coverage of the NRL All Stars Match, giving fans a free-to-air option for the game and entertainment.

When is the 2022 NRL All Stars Game?

The 2022 NRL All Stars game will kick off at 8:00pm AEDT on Saturday, February 12, with coverage starting earlier for the pre-game entertainment.

When does the 2022 NRL Women’s All Stars Game start?

The Indigenous Women All Stars will face off against the Māori Ferns Women at 5:15pm AEDT on the same day as the Men’s All Stars game – Saturday, February 12, with coverage also available via Kayo and Channel 9.

2022 Indigenous All-Stars Squad

Albert Kelly

Alex Johnston

Andrew Fifita

Braydon Trindall

David Fifita

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Jack Bird

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Jesse Ramien

Josh Addo-Carr

Josh Curran

Josh Kerr

Kotoni Staggs

Nicho Hynes

Reuben Cotter

Ryan James

Selwyn Cobbo

Tyrell Fuimaono

Will Kennedy

Will Smith

Coached by Laurie Daley

2022 Māori All Stars Squad

Briton Nikora

Chanel Harris-Tavita

Dylan Walker

Erin Clark

Esan Marsters

James Fisher-Harris

Jayden Nikorima

Jazz Tevaga

Jordan Rapana

Joseph Tapine

Kenny Bromwich

Kevin Proctor

Kodi Nikorima

Morgan Harper

Pasami Saulo

Patrick Herbert

Reimis Smith

Royce Hunt

TC Robati

Tuku Hau Tapuha

Coach by David Kidwell

2022 Indigenous All Stars Women’s Squad

Bree Chester

Bobbi Law

Caitlan Johnston

Jaime Chapman

Janelle Williams

Jasmine Peters

Kaitlyn Phillips

Keilee Joseph

Kirra Dibb

Kyra Simon

Quincy Dodd

Rhiannon Revell-Blair

Sarah Field

Shaniah Power

Shaylee Bent

Tahlulah Tillett

Tamika Upton

Tommaya Kelly-Sines

Coached by Ben Jeffries

2022 Māori All Stars Women’s Squad

Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly

Botille Vette-Welsh

Corban Baxter (c)

Jocephy Daniels

Katelyn Vaha’akolo

Kennedy Cherrington

Krystal Rota

Lavinia Gould

Mya Hill-Moana

Nita Maynard

Olivia Kernick

Page McGregor

Raecene McGregor

Rona Peters

Roxette Mura

Shannon Mato

Tiana Raftstrand-Smith

Zahara Temara

Coached by Keith Hanley

Photo Credits: nrl.com