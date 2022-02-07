How to watch the 2022 NRL All Stars Match

The NRL All Stars Match will kick off yet again as it heads into its 12th season, where the Australian Indigenous squad will face off against the New Zealand Māori team. With some big names in each squad, this years’ match looks to be set for fireworks. Read on with Canstar Blue to find out how you can watch the NRL All Stars Match.
How to watch the NRL All Stars Match
Fortunately for NRL fans, there are multiple ways to watch the All Stars Match, including Kayo and Channel 9.
Watch the NRL All Stars Match on Kayo
Kayo has both live and on-demand coverage of the NRL All Stars Match, with Kayo also hosting coverage of the NRL regular season.
Watch the NRL All Stars Match on Channel 9
Channel 9 also hosts live coverage of the NRL All Stars Match, giving fans a free-to-air option for the game and entertainment.
When is the 2022 NRL All Stars Game?
The 2022 NRL All Stars game will kick off at 8:00pm AEDT on Saturday, February 12, with coverage starting earlier for the pre-game entertainment.
When does the 2022 NRL Women’s All Stars Game start?
The Indigenous Women All Stars will face off against the Māori Ferns Women at 5:15pm AEDT on the same day as the Men’s All Stars game – Saturday, February 12, with coverage also available via Kayo and Channel 9.
2022 Indigenous All-Stars Squad
- Albert Kelly
- Alex Johnston
- Andrew Fifita
- Braydon Trindall
- David Fifita
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
- Jack Bird
- Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
- Jesse Ramien
- Josh Addo-Carr
- Josh Curran
- Josh Kerr
- Kotoni Staggs
- Nicho Hynes
- Reuben Cotter
- Ryan James
- Selwyn Cobbo
- Tyrell Fuimaono
- Will Kennedy
- Will Smith
Coached by Laurie Daley
2022 Māori All Stars Squad
- Briton Nikora
- Chanel Harris-Tavita
- Dylan Walker
- Erin Clark
- Esan Marsters
- James Fisher-Harris
- Jayden Nikorima
- Jazz Tevaga
- Jordan Rapana
- Joseph Tapine
- Kenny Bromwich
- Kevin Proctor
- Kodi Nikorima
- Morgan Harper
- Pasami Saulo
- Patrick Herbert
- Reimis Smith
- Royce Hunt
- TC Robati
- Tuku Hau Tapuha
Coach by David Kidwell
2022 Indigenous All Stars Women’s Squad
- Bree Chester
- Bobbi Law
- Caitlan Johnston
- Jaime Chapman
- Janelle Williams
- Jasmine Peters
- Kaitlyn Phillips
- Keilee Joseph
- Kirra Dibb
- Kyra Simon
- Quincy Dodd
- Rhiannon Revell-Blair
- Sarah Field
- Shaniah Power
- Shaylee Bent
- Tahlulah Tillett
- Tamika Upton
- Tommaya Kelly-Sines
Coached by Ben Jeffries
2022 Māori All Stars Women’s Squad
- Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly
- Botille Vette-Welsh
- Corban Baxter (c)
- Jocephy Daniels
- Katelyn Vaha’akolo
- Kennedy Cherrington
- Krystal Rota
- Lavinia Gould
- Mya Hill-Moana
- Nita Maynard
- Olivia Kernick
- Page McGregor
- Raecene McGregor
- Rona Peters
- Roxette Mura
- Shannon Mato
- Tiana Raftstrand-Smith
- Zahara Temara
Coached by Keith Hanley
Photo Credits: nrl.com
