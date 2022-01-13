How to watch Peaky Blinders in Australia

Not since Guy Ritchie’s early 2000s run of movies has being a British gangster been so appealing, that is until Peaky Blinders came onto the scene in 2013. Arguably single-handedly behind the wave of razor-cut fade hairstyles, the Peaky Blinders has also been consistently one of the most popular shows of the last decade, with the show featuring it all – gang warfare, family struggles, plenty of British accents, and last-minute twists that will keep you on the razor’s edge. But how can you watch the Peaky Blinders in Australia? Find out with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on Netflix, with the show also available to download via iTunes, Telstra TV Box Office and Microsoft.

Watch Peaky Blinders on Netflix

All five seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on Netflix, with the sixth and final season coming to Australia sometime in 2022.

Watch Peaky Blinders on iTunes

The first four seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to download via iTunes, with individual seasons costing $19.99, while a boxset is available for $44.99.

Watch Peaky Blinders on Telstra TV Box Office

Seasons one through four of Peaky Blinders are available to download via Telstra TV Box Office, with a full season costing $6.99, while individual episodes will cost you $2.99.

Watch Peaky Blinders on Microsoft

The first four seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to download through Microsoft, with seasons costing upwards of $6.99.

What is Peaky Blinders about?

Peaky Blinders follows Thomas Shelby, a soldier returning to his hometown of Birmingham after the end of the First World War. Seeing plenty of opportunity during a dark period, Thomas leads the Shelby family into plenty of shady dealings, from illegal bookkeeping, alcohol, guns, and later drugs and other questionables, before expanding his empire through more legal means as the country enters a growth period after the war. With each season set a few months or years apart, we see Thomas Shelby rise from a broken soldier to a Member of British Parliament, taking his family with him as he navigates the dangerous waters of both his public and private life.

When is Peaky Blinders season six coming to Australia?

There currently isn’t a set Australian release date for the sixth season of Peaky Blinders, with fans told that the next instalment of the show will air sometime in 2022.

