How to watch the Ryder Cup in Australia

It’s the United States versus Europe in the Ryder Cup, the biennial golf tournament that pits the landmasses across the Atlantic Ocean against each other. The tournament will stretch over three days, with five sessions of play. If that sounds like a good time to you, read on to find out how to watch the Ryder Cup with this Canstar Blue guide, and what you’re in store for in this year’s edition.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021

Both Kayo and Foxtel will be offering live and on-demand coverage of the Ryder Cup in 2021, although Foxtel will only have live coverage of the event.

Watch the Ryder Cup on Kayo

Kayo will be covering the Ryder Cup action live and on-demand, meaning you won’t miss a single tee, chip or putt throughout the tournament. On top of this coverage, Ryder Cup: One Family is a documentary that covers one of the best performances by a European team in the tournament, and is available with a Kayo subscription, ideal for those who can’t get enough of their golf.

Kayo also offers coverage of the U.S. Open, Masters and British Open for golf fans to enjoy.

Watch the Ryder Cup on Foxtel

The Ryder Cup will also be streamed on Foxtel, however on-demand coverage will not be an option. The Ryder Cup will only available through the Sports Pack.

When is the Ryder Cup?

The 2020 Ryder Cup was delayed due to COVID, with the rescheduled tournament kicking off on Friday, September 24, 2021, and concludes Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Where is the Ryder Cup being held this year?

The 2021 Ryder Cup will be held at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin.

How does the Ryder Cup work?

The Ryder Cup takes place every two years, and consists of one team from Europe, and one team from the United States, with Europe currently holding the title after winning the tournament in France back in 2018.

The two teams of 12 golfers will compete in a total of 28 matches from Friday to Sunday. A point is awarded for every individual match won, and a half point awarded for tied games. The team with the most points by the concluding match on Sunday will be crowned the winner.

Photo Credits: rydercup.com