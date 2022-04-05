How to Watch The Kardashians in Australia

We’ve come a long way from prison selfies, metallic body con dresses and heinous fake tans to arrive here, at The Kardashians, a totally new show with a totally new concept: The Kardashians allow cameras behind the scenes of their lives, to deliver us truly delic junk food TV. Sure, the format might be exactly the same as KUWTK, but apparently with some important differences. Kris Jenner was sure to let people know that this version would be focussing more on the family’s business expansion, and less on family spats. No more ‘lost diamond in the ocean’ moments, you guys!

It’s going to be a lot shinier, slicker and tighter (just like the post-op sisters) than KUWTK, but it’s definitely going to be filled with the same great glimpses behind the curtain that had us all secret- guilty watching the first time. If you’re ready for a new chapter, find out how to watch every episode of The Kardashians with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Kardashians

The Kardashians (the new and improved KUTWK) has found a home on Disney+. Episodes of The Kardashians will be available from April 14, 2022.

You can watch episodes of The Kardashians on Disney+, when it drops on April 14, 2022.

What is The Kardashians about?

The Kardashians is a whole new era of Kardashian TV. A lot has changed over the course of 20 seasons, and the family felt it was time to for a fresh start, with a fresh streamer. So, just what have the gals been up to, and what can we expect from the new series? Well, Kim is deep in the midst of Kanye madness (not helped by her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson), Kourtney is punk now, and engaged to Travis Barker from Blink 182, Kylie is back on the baby train, Kendall cracked a smile, Kris is just doing whatever she does to keep the empire truckin’ along oh, and Khloe is trying to ‘figure it out’ with Tristan. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting any air time from Pete Davidson, but Scott Disick will be making a star return, making the show watchable again. Yay!

Where can I watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

If you’ve never been privy to the cultural zeitgeist that is Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then c’mon! Don’t stress – you have plenty of options. You can stream KUWTK on BINGE, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Telstra TV and Foxtel Now.

Photo credit: Disney+