How to watch the Women’s National Cricket League in Australia

The summer of cricket is at the top of its run up, and it’s looking to come steaming again, with no shortage of fans no doubt also looking to that first ball of the day. But while you likely know how to catch the international test matches, what about the domestic leagues? If you’re looking to catch the action of the Women’s National Cricket League, find out all you need to know in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Women’s National Cricket League

The Women’s National Cricket League – the domestic 50-over competition – is available to stream via Kayo and Cricket Australia, with both live and on-demand coverage available.

Watch Women’s National Cricket League on Kayo

The Women’s National Cricket League can be streamed live or on-demand via Kayo, with additional highlights also available. Kayo also has coverage of the Sheffield Shield domestic competition.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Keen for some more action? Check out what competitions and other sports Kayo has on offer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Watch Women’s National Cricket League on Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia has live coverage of the Women’s National Cricket League, which is available through both its website and the app, in addition to highlights, live score updates and interviews.

When does the Women’s National Cricket League start?

The 2021-22 Women’s National Cricket League will start in December 2021, and run through to March 2022, depending on COVID protocols.

Picture credit: Cricket Australia