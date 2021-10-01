How to watch the Women’s National Cricket League in Australia

The summer of cricket is at the top of its run up, and it’s looking to come steaming again, with no shortage of fans no doubt also looking to that first ball of the day. But while you likely know how to catch the international test matches, what about the domestic leagues? If you’re looking to catch the action of the Women’s National Cricket League, find out all you need to know in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the Women’s National Cricket League

The Women’s National Cricket League – the domestic 50-over competition – is available to stream via Kayo and Cricket Australia, with both live and on-demand coverage available.

Watch Women’s National Cricket League on Kayo

The Women’s National Cricket League can be streamed live or on-demand via Kayo, with additional highlights also available. Kayo also has coverage of the Sheffield Shield domestic competition.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Kayo Logo

Basic Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $25 over 1 month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Premium Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 3 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $35 over 1 month

 3No. of Screens /same time viewing $35
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription

  • Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months
  • Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply
  • Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles

min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25$15
Advertised Cost/month		 Get Offeron Telstra’s website
Watch Women’s National Cricket League on Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia has live coverage of the Women’s National Cricket League, which is available through both its website and the app, in addition to highlights, live score updates and interviews.

When does the Women’s National Cricket League start?

The 2021-22 Women’s National Cricket League will start in December 2021, and run through to March 2022, depending on COVID protocols.

Picture credit: Cricket Australia

