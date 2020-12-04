How to watch International & Aussie Cricket this summer

Summer is officially here, and you know what that means. Much like Peter Siddle’s birthday hat-trick, the Australian summer of cricket has arrived unexpectedly on a random day in November — but desperately needed nonetheless. We think we speak for many Australians when we say that after a long year, it’s good to finally welcome the comfort of cricket back with open arms. Personally, we can’t think of anything better than lying on the couch on Boxing Day with leftover ham in one hand and the remote in the other. But where can Aussies actually catch the summer of international cricket? Check out our guide below.

How can I watch cricket in Australia?

Both international and domestic cricket is available live and on-demand on both Foxtel and Kayo, with some international cricket broadcasted live on channel Seven and 7Mate.

Fox Sports hold exclusive rights to broadcast every Test match, ODI, International T20, Big Bash game and Women’s matches, which means you can catch every ball on Foxtel and Kayo both live and on-demand. Unfortunately, free-to-air channel Seven and 7Mate only hold the rights to broadcast Test cricket, the occasional Women’s game, and the BBL. If you’re a diehard cricket fan, it may be worth checking out the Foxtel Package’s for Foxtel Cricket, or Kayo for unlimited streaming.

How to watch International Cricket in Australia

International cricket is hard to beat. There are some pretty big rivalries out there, but no matter who you support, here’s where, and when, you can watch every team go head-to-head in some major international cricket clashes.

2020-2021 T20I Schedule

Watch every T20 International this summer either live or on-demand on Foxtel and Kayo, with the schedule for the 2020-2021 summer below:

Australia Vs. India – 6:10pm (AEST) Friday December 4, 2020

Australia Vs. India – 6:10pm (AEST) Sunday December 6, 2020

Australia Vs. India – 6:10pm (AEST) Tuesday December 8, 2020

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan – 4:00pm (AEST) Friday December 18, 2020

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan – 4:00pm (AEST) Sunday December 20, 2020

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan – 4:00pm (AEST) Tuesday December 22, 2020

Australia Vs. New Zealand – 4:00pm (AEST) Monday February 22, 2021

Australia Vs. New Zealand – 11:00am (AEST) Thursday February 25, 2021

Australia Vs. New Zealand – 4:00pm (AEST) Wednesday March 3, 2021

Australia Vs. New Zealand – 4:00pm (AEST) Friday March 5, 2021

Australia Vs. New Zealand – 11:00am (AEST) Sunday March 7, 2021

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh – 4:00pm (AEST) Tuesday March 23, 2021

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh – 4:00pm (AEST) Friday March 26, 2021

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh – 11:00am (AEST) Sunday March 28, 2021

2020-2021 Test Schedule

Catch every test this summer live and on-demand on Foxtel and Kayo, or over on channel Seven and 7Mate, with the schedule for the 2020-2021 summer below:

New Zealand Vs. West Indies – 8:00am (AEST) Thursday-Monday December 3-7, 2020

New Zealand Vs. West Indies – 8:00am (AEST) Friday-Tuesday December 11-15, 2020

Australia Vs. India – 2:00pm (AEST) Thursday-Monday December 17-21, 2020

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan – 8:00am (AEST) Saturday-Wednesday December 26-30, 2020

Australia Vs. India – 9:30am (AEST) Saturday-Wednesday December 26-30, 2020

South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka – 6:00pm (AEST) Saturday-Wednesday December 26-30, 2020

New Zealand Vs. Pakistan – 8:00am (AEST) Sunday-Thursday January 3-7, 2021

South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka – 6:00pm (AEST) Sunday-Thursday January 3-7, 2021

Australia Vs. India – 9:30am (AEST) Thursday-Monday January 7-11, 2021

Australia Vs. India – 10:00am (AEST) Friday-Tuesday January 15-19, 2021

2020-2021 ODI Schedule

Catch every One Day International either live or streamed on-demand on Foxtel and Kayo, with the 2020-2021 schedule below:

South Africa Vs. England – 9:00pm (AEST) Friday December 4, 2020

South Africa Vs. England – 6:00pm (AEST) Sunday December 6, 2020

South Africa Vs. England – 9:00pm (AEST) Wednesday December 9, 2020

Afghanistan Vs. Ireland – 4:00pm (AEST) Monday January 18, 2021

Afghanistan Vs. Ireland – 4:00pm (AEST) Thursday January 21, 2021

Afghanistan Vs. Ireland – 4:00pm (AEST) Saturday January 23, 2021

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh – 8:00am (AEST) Saturday March 13, 2021

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh – 11:00am (AEST) Wednesday March 17, 2021

New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh – 8:00am (AEST) Saturday March 20, 2021

How to watch Domestic Cricket in Australia

Although international cricket is hard to beat, sometimes you’re just in the mood to catch a high-energy game of the Big Bash League, or other domestic leagues. Aussies can catch the BBL either live on free-to-air on Channel Seven and 7Mate, or choose between live or on-demand streaming on Foxtel and Kayo. For more info on the Big Bash, check out Canstar Blue’s guide on how to watch the Big Bash League this summer and get the full schedule to catch the action.

Photo Credit: Cricket Australia