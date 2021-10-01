How to watch Sheffield Shield cricket in Australia

The summer of cricket can be a glorious time, with test matches, one-day battles and even the Big Bash all padding up for fans to enjoy. But while the international scene often takes the lead, what about the state-based competition? The Sheffield Shield has long been a mainstay in Australian cricket, funneling players through to the Aussie team and providing plenty of highlights over the years. But how exactly can you watch it? Find out how to catch the Sheffield Shield with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Sheffield Shield cricket

Sheffield Shield Logo

The Sheffield Shield is available to stream on Kayo as well as through the Cricket Australia website and app, with replays also available via Kayo.

Watch Sheffield Shield cricket on Kayo

Kayo has both live and on-demand coverage of the Sheffield Shield tournament, with additional highlights also available. Kayo also offers coverage of the Women’s National Cricket League.

Watch Sheffield Shield cricket on Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia offers live-stream coverage of all Sheffield Shield cricket matches, along with live scores, wicket replays, video highlights and interviews for the cricket-mad out there. You can watch via the Cricket Australia website, or through the Cricket Australia app, both of which are free.

When does the 2021 Sheffield Shield start?

The 2021 Sheffield Shield tournament begins on September 24, 2021, and will run through to March, 2022. The 2021 year will be the 120th season of the competition, although matches are subject to COVID protocols.

Picture credit: cricket.com.au

