Why study in Australia? Benefits of studying in Australia

Heading to university can offer you life changing opportunities and the ability to turn your passions into a career. Choosing where to begin your higher education however, can be more difficult, with thousands of options available across the globe. To help with the decision-making process, Canstar Blue looks into some of the benefits of going to university in Australia. Read on to find out more.

Advantages of studying in Australia:

Wide range of universities to choose from

Australia has more than 40 universities available for students to choose from, spread out across all of the major cities, with at least one major campus located in each state or territory. No matter where you would like to live in Australia while you study, there is a university available to you. Having such a large number of universities also means a wide range of subjects and course combinations, allowing students to combine multiple interests and areas of study. A diverse learning environment ensures students are enrolled in a degree that is perfect for them. And you can also look to study online, meaning that location doesn’t matter!

Related: How much does university cost in Australia?

High quality education

Australian universities are consistently ranked in the world’s top 100 universities, meaning choosing to study at an Australian institution will grant you a world class education. A degree from an Australian university makes you a highly attractive prospect to future employers and gives you access to global employment opportunities. Despite our comparatively smaller student populations, Australian universities unfailingly produce graduates who become renowned lawyers, scientists, teachers, policy makers, communication experts, journalists, and creative industry workers.

All the benefits of a multicultural society

Australia is a multicultural society that welcomes people from all over the world. It is also one of the most popular places for international students to study, with Australian universities home to plenty of international students hailing from all over the globe! Students who come to study in Australia have endless opportunities to explore other cultures and connect with their communities both within and outside of university life.

Work experience opportunities

Australian universities generally offer students the opportunity to engage in work experience relevant to their degree or vocational course. Experience gained in Australia gives students a huge advantage when pursuing employment in their field. In addition, international students on a visa are also able to work for up to 20 hours a week in Australia, with working a casual job while studying an excellent way to earn money, meet new people and learn more about the place where they are living. Students who choose to study in Australia are giving themselves a career boost before they even enter the workforce.

Plenty of support for students

Australian universities and the Australian government place a strong emphasis on support for students. In terms of academic opportunities, the government offers multiple scholarships, while most universities offer various scholarships and funding across an extensive range of courses and subjects. Universities also offer specialised student services such as counselling and support, tuition protection, student associations, academic care and an overseas student ombudsman designed to protect and promote student rights.

The great outdoors

Students who choose to study in Australia have the added bonus of being able to see and do some amazing things while they are here. Australians enjoy working and playing in the outdoors, and activities like camping, hiking and exploring nature are all a part of the lifestyle. During shorter uni holidays, students have the option of travelling around and through Australia, experiencing the beautiful coast lines, rainforests, bushland, desert, reefs, islands and cities. For longer breaks Australia is perfectly situated between some of the most exciting countries to visit and students can easily holiday in New Zealand, visit the islands or travel throughout the continent of Asia.

Student societies and activities

Joining a student society is the perfect way to meet people who have the same passions as you and get amongst the action on your campus. In Australia, there is a student society for every student, and the activities, outings, parties and sports are all fun ways to expand your horizons in a new place. It’s not just all fun and games though – international students who get involved with student societies and activities are also able to increase their employability by meeting new people and expanding their professional network.

Choosing to study abroad can be an intimidating experience, so it’s important you make the right choice. Studying in Australia comes with many advantages, and if you choose to do so, you will be able to kick back and enjoy the world class education, the rich multicultural society, the diverse work and social opportunities and beauty of the unique landscape. Next time you’re thinking about where to take your uni career, consider this list and all the benefits of going to university in Australia. And if you’re still not sure which university you should be looking into, check out our ratings for the best-rated universities in Australia.

Photo Credit: CrispyPork/shutterstock.com, YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV/shuttestock.com, Monkey Business Images/shutterstock.com