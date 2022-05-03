ALDI’s 9L twin air fryer is hitting shelves THIS WEEKEND!

Bargain hunters will be seeing double at ALDI this weekend, with the discount supermarket slinging a 9L Ambiano Professional Dual Basket Air Fryer for $129 in Special Buys this Saturday (from 7 May). It will be available for a limited time only, until stocks last.

Similar to the 9L Twin Air Fryer Kmart launched for the same price earlier this year, ALDI’s air fryer contains two 4.5L drawers, each capable of cooking foods simultaneously at different temperatures between 30°C-200°C. Other features include a 60-minute timer, overheat protection, and an LED display with touch buttons.

Although ALDI shoppers can expect fewer automatic programs than Kmart’s model. The Ambiano air fryer features just four pre-set recipes, plus keep-warm, preheat and reheat functions. It also contains two baskets with non-stick coating, removable frying bases, an adjustable timer, a reminder button to signal it’s time to flip food over, non-slip feet, and an auto-ready bell.

ALDI’s weekend Special Buys will additionally dish up a mix of heaters and heated blankets ahead of winter, including:

De’Longhi Ceramic Tower Heater: $129

Flame Effect Heater With Remote Control: $129

Viomi Smart Heater Pro 2: $129

Heated Throw Blanket: $34.99

12V Heated Travel Blanket: $29.99

If you’re worried about any of these Special Buys being in stock at your local store, you can check out ALDI’s website to see which items will be available (and when).

