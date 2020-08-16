Advertisement

ALDI is slinging brekkie and brunch themed Special Buys this week (from Wednesday, August 19), including designer ‘dupes’. The discount supermarket will be selling a Stirling retro-style kettle and toaster, similar to premium brand Smeg, but for less than half the price.

Here’s this week’s ALDI Special Buys line-up:

ALDI’s 4 Slice Toaster will be up for grabs from the middle aisle for only $59.99. It bears a striking resemblance to Smeg’s original toaster, which typically retails for upwards of $200. ALDI’s version is just a fraction of that price, so that’s some serious savings. The Stirling toaster features:

cancel, reheat and defrost functions

reheat and defrost functions a dual adjustable browning control

self-centering bread slots

The Stirling toaster is available in three colours, including Smeg’s signature pastel blue, white and black.

The Stirling Cordless 1.7L Kettle will be on sale for $39.99. It comes with:

a transparent water level indicator

one touch boil

automatic switch off function

This week’s Special Buys also include a brand-new item, a four-in-one Multi Snack Maker on sale for $39.99. Specs include:

four interchangeable inserts for waffles, doughnuts, oreshki cookies and grilled sangas

non-stick coating

power and ready indicator lights

If you don’t want to fork out for a NutriBullet, then perhaps ALDI’s Super Blend 1000 will be more within your price range, for just $59.99. This blender features:

juice, grind, blend and crush functions

stainless-steel body and BPA-free plastic jug

50 nutritionist-approved recipes

Next, is this ‘eggscellent’ Ambiano Egg Cooker, which can boil up to seven eggs and make three poached eggs and omelettes at once. It’s up for grabs for $19.99. There’s also a Deep Fill 4-Sandwich Maker for $39.99.

This week’s ALDI Special Buys also include dinnerware and other kitchen utensils, until stock lasts. Shoppers can check product availability using ALDI’s Facebook chatbot.

Picture credits: ALDI