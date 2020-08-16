ALDI selling retro-style kitchen appliances in Special Buys

ALDI is slinging brekkie and brunch themed Special Buys this week (from Wednesday, August 19), including designer ‘dupes’. The discount supermarket will be selling a Stirling retro-style kettle and toaster, similar to premium brand Smeg, but for less than half the price.

Here’s this week’s ALDI Special Buys line-up:

ALDI Stirling toaster

ALDI’s 4 Slice Toaster will be up for grabs from the middle aisle for only $59.99. It bears a striking resemblance to Smeg’s original toaster, which typically retails for upwards of $200. ALDI’s version is just a fraction of that price, so that’s some serious savings. The Stirling toaster features:

  • cancel, reheat and defrost functions
  • a dual adjustable browning control
  • self-centering bread slots

The Stirling toaster is available in three colours, including Smeg’s signature pastel blue, white and black.

Stirling ALDI kettle

The Stirling Cordless 1.7L Kettle will be on sale for $39.99. It comes with:

  • a transparent water level indicator
  • one touch boil
  • automatic switch off function

ALDI multi snack maker

This week’s Special Buys also include a brand-new item, a four-in-one Multi Snack Maker on sale for $39.99. Specs include:  

  • four interchangeable inserts for waffles, doughnuts, oreshki cookies and grilled sangas
  • non-stick coating
  • power and ready indicator lights

ALDI’s Super Blend 1000

If you don’t want to fork out for a NutriBullet, then perhaps ALDI’s Super Blend 1000 will be more within your price range, for just $59.99. This blender features:

  • juice, grind, blend and crush functions
  • stainless-steel body and BPA-free plastic jug
  • 50 nutritionist-approved recipes

Ambiano Egg Cooker ALDI

Next, is this ‘eggscellent’ Ambiano Egg Cooker, which can boil up to seven eggs and make three poached eggs and omelettes at once. It’s up for grabs for $19.99. There’s also a Deep Fill 4-Sandwich Maker for $39.99.

This week’s ALDI Special Buys also include dinnerware and other kitchen utensils, until stock lasts. Shoppers can check product availability using ALDI’s Facebook chatbot.

Picture credits: ALDI

