ALDI is slinging brekkie and brunch themed Special Buys this week (from Wednesday, August 19), including designer ‘dupes’. The discount supermarket will be selling a Stirling retro-style kettle and toaster, similar to premium brand Smeg, but for less than half the price.
Here’s this week’s ALDI Special Buys line-up:
ALDI’s 4 Slice Toaster will be up for grabs from the middle aisle for only $59.99. It bears a striking resemblance to Smeg’s original toaster, which typically retails for upwards of $200. ALDI’s version is just a fraction of that price, so that’s some serious savings. The Stirling toaster features:
- cancel, reheat and defrost functions
- a dual adjustable browning control
- self-centering bread slots
The Stirling toaster is available in three colours, including Smeg’s signature pastel blue, white and black.
The Stirling Cordless 1.7L Kettle will be on sale for $39.99. It comes with:
- a transparent water level indicator
- one touch boil
- automatic switch off function
This week’s Special Buys also include a brand-new item, a four-in-one Multi Snack Maker on sale for $39.99. Specs include:
- four interchangeable inserts for waffles, doughnuts, oreshki cookies and grilled sangas
- non-stick coating
- power and ready indicator lights
If you don’t want to fork out for a NutriBullet, then perhaps ALDI’s Super Blend 1000 will be more within your price range, for just $59.99. This blender features:
- juice, grind, blend and crush functions
- stainless-steel body and BPA-free plastic jug
- 50 nutritionist-approved recipes
Next, is this ‘eggscellent’ Ambiano Egg Cooker, which can boil up to seven eggs and make three poached eggs and omelettes at once. It’s up for grabs for $19.99. There’s also a Deep Fill 4-Sandwich Maker for $39.99.
This week’s ALDI Special Buys also include dinnerware and other kitchen utensils, until stock lasts. Shoppers can check product availability using ALDI’s Facebook chatbot.
Picture credits: ALDI
Share this article