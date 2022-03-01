ALDI to sell new ECOVACS robot vac for $399 in Special Buys

Run, don’t walk. ALDI is bringing back its previously sold-out ECOVACS robot vacuums in Special Buys, with the latest generation DEEBOT NEO on sale for HALF PRICE!

ECOVACS’ new two-in-one robot vac will be on sale for $399 (down from $799 RRP) at ALDI from Wednesday 9 March, for a limited time. This is the fourth collaboration between ALDI and ECOVACS.

Compared to its predecessors, the Deebot OZMO 900, Deebot OZMO 610, and Deebot OZMO 920, the DEEBOT NEO offers a more ‘hands-off’ clean thanks to an electronic water pump and reservoir that removes the need for manual refills and has double the suction power of previous models. It also uses laser and sensor technology for mapping your home in seconds, as well as customised settings and cleaning sequences for each room and floor type in your home. Genius!

Standout specs include:

TrueMapping technology: laser-based mapping and navigation technology.

laser-based mapping and navigation technology. OZMO: allows the robot to efficiently vacuum and mop in one swipe.

allows the robot to efficiently vacuum and mop in one swipe. ‘Recharge and go’ function: takes care of the unit when the battery runs low and sends it back to finish the job once it’s recharged.

takes care of the unit when the battery runs low and sends it back to finish the job once it’s recharged. Virtual Boundary : restricts the bot from accessing specific areas if privacy is needed.

: restricts the bot from accessing specific areas if privacy is needed. Carpet detection: avoids carpets when in mopping mode and increases suction on carpets.

avoids carpets when in mopping mode and increases suction on carpets. Floating Brush 2.0: sweeps and vacuums dust from deep cracks or gaps in the floor.

sweeps and vacuums dust from deep cracks or gaps in the floor. Smart home/app compatibility: App control and smart speaker compatibility with Google Home & Amazon Alexa.

App control and smart speaker compatibility with Google Home & Amazon Alexa. ECOVACS HOME app: control and monitor your robot vac, track cleaning status and schedule cleaning times.

Other cleaning appliances included in ALDI’s sale include a steam mop with soap dispenser for $69.99, a sponge mop & bucket set for $24.99, and a premium indoor broom for $9.99.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Special Buys Stock Checker on the website for stock availability in stores in your area.

