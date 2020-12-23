Loads of discounts on washing machines this Boxing Day

Time for a new washing machine? Well, the Boxing Day sales are upon us and it’s time to separate the loads – washing machines that are on sale, and those that aren’t. A number of retailers are splashing out plenty of big discounts on a range of brands this December, although trying to work out if you’re really getting a good deal or not can leave your head in a spin. To help you out, here are some of the best deals we’ve found.

Washing Machine Sales

From December 25, 2020 (online) to December 30, 2020, you can get more than $200 off front loaders and top loaders from big-name brands including Samsung and Hisense at The Good Guys and Appliances Online.

Samsung 13kg Activ DualWash Top Load Washing Machine (WA13M8700GW)

Priced at $1,288$, down from $1,799 – $511 off*

This Samsung top loader has the capacity to wash 13kg of dry laundry per load. It comes with 12 wash settings including for Baby Care, Quick Wash, and Bedding to name just a few. It also features an 800 RPM maximum spin speed.

The unit is equipped with Smart Check, which is an automatic error-monitoring system that’s designed to detect and diagnose problems via an app. It’s equipped with a Delay End function, so you can set a specific time you want the washer to finish the load, such as when you get home from work.

Energy efficiency rating: 3 stars

3 stars Water efficiency rating (WELS): 4 stars

It’s 1077mm high, 686mm wide, and 744mm deep, so before you place this model in your shopping basket, make sure it fits in your designated laundry area, leaving space for the lid to open fully and to have enough space for a wall-mounted dryer above the open lid if you’re looking to add one.

Advertisement

Hisense 7.5kg Front Load Washer (HWFV7512)

Priced at $399, down from $599 – $200 off*

This Hisense front loader has the capacity to wash 7.5kg of laundry per load, so slightly less than the model above. It features 15 washing programs, which includes Cotton, Wool and Quick. Plus, it has a maximum spin speed of 1200 RPM.

It features a delay start function, allowing you to fit the washing in around your daily schedule. For extra safety, it’s equipped with a child lock and an anti-foam sensor system.

Energy efficiency rating: 5 stars

5 stars Water efficiency rating (WELS): 5 stars

It’s 850mm high, 595mm wide, and 600mm deep, so make sure you take down the measurements of your laundry area, leaving enough room for the door to open and for a dryer to be wall-mounted above it if you’re tight on floor space.

Other Washing Machine Sales

Here’s what else you can find from other retailers in the washing machine department at this time of year:

Model Sale Price RRP Savings Bosch Serie 4 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine (WAN22120AU) $816 $1,399 $583 Hoover 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine (DXOA175AH1-AUS) $729 $1,299 $570 Esatto 7kg Top Load Washing Machine $489 $649 $160

Source: Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of December 2020.

Boxing Day Sales Are Coming Get ready for Boxing Day Sales this Saturday! Save over $200 on select Dishwashers (Sale period 26.12.20 – 30.12.20. T&Cs Apply). Shop Online Now

While big flashy signs with discounted prices might be enticing, it would be wise to do your research before jumping into a purchase. Washing machines aren’t cheap and can differ from brand to brand. So, before settling down on a model, make sure it’s equipped with all the features you’re after and is the ideal size for your household. Additionally, ensure you shop around for the best deal.

Picture credits: Serghei Starus/Shutterstock.com.

*Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of December 2020.