Is the Dyson Airwrap worth it? Review

The cult Dyson Airwrap is the latest hair styling tool (from the same creators of the Supersonic hair dryer) that dries and styles your hair simultaneously for an at-home blowout, without using heat. But, like with any revolutionary gadget, it comes with a hefty price tag of $799 RRP*. So, is the Dyson Airwrap worth the hype and the investment? Here’s our expert review.

What’s the Dyson Airwrap?

The Dyson Airwrap is essentially an all-in-one hair dryer AND hair styling tool. It’s designed to effectively blow dryer, as well as wave, smooth, and even straighten your hair at the same time without using extreme heat (under 150°C). Instead, it uses aerodynamics to create a spinning vortex of air (similar to jet engines) around the cylindrical-shaped barrel of the tool to ‘pull’ your hair towards the barrel or attachments and style it with no heat. Most other styling tools require physically running a ceramic heating plate or curling iron through your hair.

Dyson Airwrap review

The Dyson Airwrap is the first all-in-one, low-heat hair styling tool of its kind on the market and essentially replaces an entire arsenal of hair styling tools with one 1300W device.

So, what’s the main benefit? It can dry and style your hair in less than 15 minutes (which means more time for coffee in the morning). It also saves on storage space in your bathroom and it’s a great option for travel. The Airwrap completely removes the need to have multiple styling tools to achieve different looks because it has it all. Another big advantage that people love about the Airwrap is that it uses mainly airflow and low heat to style hair, which causes less damage to the hair compared to high-heat stylers like straighteners and curling irons. It also monitors and adjusts the heat to ensure your hair never sizzles. How good? The main downside is the Airwrap’s eye-watering retail price of $799 RRP*.

Dyson Airwrap settings & functions review

The Dyson Airwrap comes with various styler attachments, styling settings, and accessories, including:

Pre-styling dryer: takes your hair from wet to damp, ready for styling.

takes your hair from wet to damp, ready for styling. Intelligent heat control: measures airflow temperature over 40 times per second to control the heating element and keep the temperature under 150°C.

measures airflow temperature over 40 times per second to control the heating element and keep the temperature under 150°C. Three precise airflow speeds : to suit various styling needs and hair types.

: to suit various styling needs and hair types. Four precise heat settings: for curling, waving, strengthening, and volumising.

for curling, waving, strengthening, and volumising. A cold shot : immediately deactivates the heating element to set your style in place with cooler air.

: immediately deactivates the heating element to set your style in place with cooler air. Dyson barrels (30mm-40mm) and brushes: to curl hair and detangle hair for a smooth finish.

to curl hair and detangle hair for a smooth finish. Non-slip heat-resistant mat: to rest your hair tool securely while in use.

to rest your hair tool securely while in use. Large tan storage case: to neatly store your Airwrap.

to neatly store your Airwrap. Colours: Iron/Fuchsia & Nickel/Fushsia.

Can you use the Dyson Airwrap on wet and dry hair?

Yes, you can use the Dyson Airwrap on wet hair, and in fact, Dyson recommends using the styler on freshly washed hair to achieve the best results. All brushes on the Airwrap can be used on wet hair, although the barrels work best on damp hair. You can use the pre-styling dryer included in the pre-assembled pack to dry your hair to damp before styling with the barrels.

However, don’t use the Airwrap on dry hair as it’s likely the style won’t last or hold. It’s best to use a water spray to dampen your hair before styling it (if you don’t feel like washing it).

Can you use the Dyson Airwrap on short and long hair?

Yes, the Dyson Airwrap comes with attachments suitable for both short and long hair. Barrels can also work on hair that’s above or below the collarbone, but be sure to use the recommended barrel for your hair length.

The Airwrap also works incredibly well on most hair types including curly, wavy, and straight hair. Be sure to use the wide-tooth comb attachment if you’ve got curly or coily hair and use the soft smoothing brush for a straighter style.

Do curls last with the Dyson Airwrap?

That’s the downside, the Dyson Airwrap doesn’t create lasting curls, according to online reviews. It does help curl fine and naturally straight hair efficiently without using too much heat but results don’t last without tons of hairspray. Curling irons are still probably the best option to create bouncy and lasting curls.

Is the Dyson Airwrap worth buying?

Our verdict: “If you want to reduce heat damage from your everyday hair styling, then the Dyson Airwrap is worth it. You also have the bonus of saving time,” says Canstar Blue’s Home and & Lifestyle Editor, Megan Birot.

“While it’s not cheap, it does come as a pre-assembled pack with everything you need to dry and style your hair any way you want. If you think about the money spent buying various hair tools over the years, you may just break even.”

Dyson also offers a 45-day money-back guarantee which means you can return the product within the qualifying period for a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied with it. Dyson styling products also come with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty for extra peace of mind.

*Prices taken from Dyson, correct as of February 2022.