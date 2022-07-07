LG launches customisable fridges & freezers with colourful panels

LG Electronics has put its own spin on the customisable appliances trend by launching personalisable fridges and freezers in a new collection − LG Objet. Yep, you heard that right. Say goodbye to boring fridges and hello to PINK fridges… among other funky and sleek colours.

LG’s latest kitchen range features a classic French door fridge, a single door fridge, and an upright freezer with interchangeable colour panels and finishes including silver, green or black stainless steel as well as beige, silver, pink, or ‘mint’ mist glass. Fridges and freezers in the LG Objet line-up feature a modular design which means you can easily mix and match appliances to build your desired kitchen configuration and level up your décor.

The single door refrigerator and upright freezer have zero clearance hinges and a flat door, ensuring a seamless installation to achieve that built-in look. All models in the range also come with a 10-year parts warranty on the LG Inverter Compressor for peace of mind.

Starting from $2,499, fridges and freezers in the LG Objet range are on the pricier side compared to products in the market with similar features, although we’d argue personalisation is worth the extra cost. LG also promises that, in addition to the chic colour options, this new collection is built for performance with a heap of fancy features designed to keep your food fresher for longer.

LG’s Objet collection is giving Italian brand Smeg a run for its money, as the only brand previously in market with a range of colourful retro-style fridges.

The LG Objet collection French door fridge is already available for purchase online, while the remaining range will be released in August.

LG Objet features & specs

The 617L French door fridge (MF-B664) in the LG Objet collection (pictured) features a Pure N Fresh air filtration system to reduce fridge odours, smart control with LG ThinQ, and InstaView which allows you to peek inside the fridge with two quick knocks on the door without having to open the fridge, thus preventing cold air from escaping. It also boasts a SurroundCooling function to circulate cold air from both the front and the back of the fridge (as well as in the door) to keep food fresher for longer.

Other specs include:

Four adjustable shelves (one folding shelf)

LED interior lighting

Manual ice twist tray

Wi-Fi connectivity

Meanwhile, the 386L single door fridge (MP-L386) features a Moist Balance crisper with a lattice-patterned box cover to help keep fruit and vegetables fresher by maintaining the ideal moisture level in the compartment and the same SurroundCooling function as the model above. Additional features include Express Cool and retractable shelves.

Lastly, the 324L upright freezer (MP-F324) has a frost-free cooling system to prevent frost build-up over time, multi-air flow vents located in the rear for fast circulation of cold air, an Express Freeze function, and a movable twist ice maker you can remove when you need more freezer space.

LG Objet specifications & prices

Product Name LG Objet collection French door fridge LG Objet collection single door Fridge LG Objet collection upright freezer Colours Customisable Customisable Customisable Capacity 617L 386L 324L Features InstaView Door SurroundCooling Pure N Fresh air filtration system LG ThinQs SurroundCooling Moist Balance crisper Frost-free cooling Express Freeze Moveable ice maker Generous freezer space Prices $5,999 $2,499 $2,499

