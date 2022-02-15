Fact Checked

The latest addition to Samsung’s stick and cordless vacuums range – the Bespoke Jet – has been hailed as lighter, more powerful, and more intuitive than ever. But, is Samsung’s latest cordless vacuum technology all it’s cracked up to be? And how does it compare to cordless vacuums from premium brands like Dyson? Here’s our expert review.

Please note: Samsung’s Bespoke Jet range is available from select retailers nationally from March 3, 2022. Pre-orders are available now via the brand’s website.

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum cleaner review

The Bespoke Jet is the vacuum cleaner for the modern home, featuring a stylish midnight blue design (navy) that blends into most interiors. It also offers intelligent controls with an LED display to check the status of your vacuum including suction level settings, available runtime, and error alerts (including when the filter needs changing or if there’s hair clogging the tube), as well as progress when the battery is on charge.

The Bespoke Jet is also one of the lightest cordless models from the brand, weighing just 2.7kg (as standalone), with an enhanced digital inverter motor said to be 47% lighter than previous Jet models. The handheld body of the new Bespoke Jet weighs just 1.44kg.

The enhanced digital inverter motor also gives the Bespoke Jet more efficiency on both carpets and hard floors with 210W of suction power and up to 60 minutes of runtime − enough to clean a large home multiple times before needing a charge. It also features Jet Cyclone technology to minimise air resistance and the loss of suction in the vacuum. In addition, the Bespoke Jet comes with a range of accessories for all surfaces including hard and soft brushes, a mop, and specific tools for crevices and hard-to-reach areas.

The integrated clean station in Samsung’s latest cordless vacuum empties the dustbin automatically using Air Pulse Technology to stop dust escaping, while the dock simultaneously recharges the battery for next use. The Bespoke Jet also uses a multi-layered filtration system to trap up to 99.9% of fine and large dust particles during cleaning. This is ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.

Other specs include:

Soft & hard floor brushes + power mop + four tools

Accessory cradle to stow away all accessories

Two lithium batteries included

Ergonomic telescopic wand with adjustable height.

Our verdict: “This is a vacuum that offers smart features, hygienic end-to-end cleaning, and a sophisticated design in one package,” said Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

“It also seems to have adequate suction power and runtime to service an entire home which is hard to find in a cordless vacuum.”

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet range & prices

Samsung’s latest Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum range features three new models at the upper end of the price range. Check the models and prices below.

Bespoke Jet Pro Extra (VS20A95973B): $1,299 RRP*

Bespoke Jet Complete Extra (VS20A95943B): $1,299 RRP*

Bespoke Jet Elite Extra (VS20A95993B): $1,399 RRP*

Samsung also offers cordless stick vacuums in the Jet 60, Jet 70, and Jet 90 ranges, with prices ranging from $499 to $999.

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet vs Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum is comparable to Dyson’s Detect Total Clean cordless model in terms of suction power, efficiency on various surfaces, smart controls, and battery life. The Bespoke Jet, however, is lighter and comes with more accessories and attachments to provide a detailed and tailored clean. The integrated cleaning station is also an added bonus not available in Dyson’s V15 and Samsung’s Bespoke Jet vac also comes $200 cheaper.

Here’s a quick comparison of the Samsung Bespoke Jet vs the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean.

Bespoke Jet Complete Extra Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Runtime 60 minutes 60 minutes Weight 2.7kg 3kg Dustbin size 0.5L 0.77L Cyclone technology 9 cyclones & 27 air inlets 14 cyclones Digital controls LED display LCD screen Filtration Multi-layered filtration Whole-machine filtration Cleaning station Integrated Not integrated Price $1,299 $1,499

How do Aussies rate Samsung vacuum cleaners?

Samsung vacuum cleaners are considered good quality (and stylishly designed), reliable, and easy to empty thanks to the recent innovations in its cleaning and docking stations. The brand is also often rated in the top 10 brands for overall satisfaction and value for money in our consumer ratings of vacuum cleaners. Note that our consumer review is based on overall brand satisfaction and not specific product satisfaction.

