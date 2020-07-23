As streaming music and video is the standard go-to for our entertainment needs, many streaming platforms have struggled to strike the balance between pricing their plans competitively, while also trying to avoid the login sharing that loses streaming services money every year.

Video streaming services have had success with allowing users to add multiple profiles to the one account, so everyone can have their own watch lists and parents can control which content is restricted for their child. Music streaming however, has been much slower to introduce similar multi-profile options. When Spotify, the most popular music streaming platform in the world, introduced its Premium Family account, it allowed users to invite other members of the family onto the same plan, so you no longer needed to pay for separate accounts.

Spotify has now launched a new premium account model called ‘Premium Duo’. Building on the success of its ‘Premium Family’ account, this new account is designed for two people living in the same house, where you can keep your separate Spotify accounts, but pay less than you would for two separate Individual Premium accounts.

What do you get with Spotify’s Duo Premium account?

Much like other Spotify Premium accounts, you’ll get ad-free playback, offline listening and on-demand playback. With Premium Duo, you’ll have access to two Premium accounts for $15.99 per month (a Premium Individual account is $11.99 per month). Plus you’ll get access to the Duo Mix feature, which creates a regularly-updated playlist, based on the music that both of you enjoy. This playlist is a fun way to listen to music together that you both like without having to decide whose account or music gets played .

With Premium Duo, you’ll get one month for free and you can cancel at any time. You won’t share the same account or log in, which means recommended music and playlists, along with your saved music and playlists, are your own.

Before Duo was released, the Family account was the only option if you didn’t want to pay for multiple Individual accounts. The Premium Family account is $17.99 per month, and allows you to add up to six users under one account. It has the same ad-free listening, offline and on-demand playback, plus a Family Mix playlist. The one big difference with the Family account is that it has access to the Spotify Kids app and allows you to block explicit content.

Compare Spotify subscriptions

Unsure which Spotify subscription is right for you? Let’s take a look at what you’ll get included on Spotify’s free and Premium plans (prices listed are Australian Dollars).

Spotify Free Premium Plan (Individual) Premium Plan (Student) Premium Plan (Duo) Premium Plan (Family) Monthly price $0 $11.99 $5.99 $15.99 $17.99 Access over 50 million songs No ad interruptions No. of accounts 1 1 1 2 6 Offline listening Highest quality audio Free trial

Advertisement

Compare Mobile Phone Plans

Looking to upgrade your phone so you can listen to Spotify on the go? The following tables show a selection of plans for the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G. To view plans for these devices, simply click the tabs to switch between devices. To compare a range of other smartphones and SIM-only plans, use our comparison tool below the table.