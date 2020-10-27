Woolworths shoppers can now earn Everyday Rewards points with Origin Energy

Advertisement

Origin Energy and Everyday Rewards have teamed up to help Woolworths customers save money at the checkout, with 10,000 bonus points up for grabs just for signing up.

Everyday Rewards members stand to earn 5,000 points for signing up to electricity with Australia’s biggest power retailer and another 5,000 for natural gas. After that, customers pocket one rewards point for every dollar spent on their energy bills, meaning future savings on grocery costs.

But that’s not where it ends – because Origin is also offering new customers 25% GreenPower with no extra cost. Put simply, this means Origin will contribute certified renewable energy equivalent to a quarter of your annual energy usage to the grid on your behalf.

The plans are available across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

Origin Energy Head of Retail, Jon Briskin, stated: “We are making it easier for customers to save, with a great rate on their energy plan and the ability to easily earn rewards that can be used at the check-out and on other household expenses.

“In partnership with Everyday Rewards, we are thrilled to be delivering great value, support for cleaner energy, and rewards for our loyal customers.”

This isn’t the first time an energy provider has partnered with a supermarket rewards scheme, with AGL’s affiliation with flybuys dating back to 2015. Nowadays, AGL delivers flybuys bonus points on all its energy plans.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said the Origin and Everyday Rewards partnerships could help save Woolworths customers money at the checkout, as long as they’re not paying too much for power at the same time.

“These types of partnerships are becoming increasingly common as energy retailers look for new ways to market themselves and new ways to keep customers loyal,” he said. “This type of deal could be helpful for Woolworths shoppers, but it’s ultimately about keeping you with the same energy company and the same supermarket. There’s nothing wrong with that, as long as you don’t overpay for energy.

“Origin is a competitively-priced retailer, but the cheapest basic energy plans generally belong to the smaller providers. If the cheapest possible energy prices are your main concern, you’ll find cheaper deals elsewhere. But if you’re already an Everyday Rewards member, or want to sign up to earn points, this is an easy way to pocket some bonus points to put towards your grocery bill.”

According to Origin, in order to receive the 10,000 Everyday Rewards points, customers must maintain the energy plan for at least 30 days, with the transfer expected to happen within 45 days.

Origin Everyday Rewards Plan

5,000 Everyday Rewards points for each energy type (electricity & gas)

1 bonus point for every $1 spent on both usage and supply energy costs

25% GreenPower at no extra cost

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What can I do with Everyday Rewards?

Everyday Rewards veterans and newbies alike may be curious to find out how far the points will get them. Essentially, members either save $10 for every 2,000 points earned from Woolworths group shops, which includes the supermarket chain itself, as well as Big W, BWS and Caltex, or convert them to Qantas points. Limited time bonus point deals are also common, often applying to specific products in store, or particular shopping patterns.

Woolworths Everyday Rewards Director, Hannah Ross, suggested that the partnership with Origin has come about in response to the requests of its members.

“Our members tell us value has never been more important to them and we’re working to deliver it across more of their everyday needs,” she said. “Energy is an essential service and key expense for households, and we know our members want to earn rewards on it. Together with Origin we’ve built great value energy plans, which allow our members to do their bit for the planet without any extra hit to their hip pocket.”

Image credit: TY Lim/Shutterstock.com