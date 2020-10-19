Origin’s Home Support plan getting customers out of sticky situations

Blocked toilets are no match for Origin customers these days, thanks to a new energy deal in partnership with Allianz.

The unique offer from Australia’s biggest energy retailer will give customers a 12-month Emergency Home Assistance membership from Allianz Global Assist.

It’s called the Home Support plan, and covers customers for up to $300 in repairs towards two home callouts, to help with 10 common household emergencies. These include:

Locked out of the house

Blackout or power failure

Burst tap or showerhead

Damaged roof or guttering causing an internal leak

Burst pipe

Blocked toilet, drain or pipes

Broken or burst hot water system

Gas leak

Broken external door or window

Broken or damaged heating/cooling system

It is of course Allianz that deals with these emergencies, which is good news as customers get 24/7 access to a support line and a network of tradespeople.

General Manager of Origin Retail Sales & Marketing, Duncan Permezel, has highlighted how the new plan could help to bring a sense of ease to Aussie households.

“Partnering with Allianz is another way we’re making energy easier for our customers,” he declared. “Pairing energy with emergency home assistance means one less thing to organise at home, providing peace-of-mind and taking some of the stress out of life admin.”

Customers that terminate their energy plan before the 12-month period can also expect their Emergency Home Assistance membership to end.

Origin Energy Prices

Is Origin Home Support really worth it?

The Home Support plan certainly isn’t the cheapest in Origin’s line-up, with rates matching that of its Reference Price/VDO offers.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, has pinned its value down to the needs of individual households.

He said: “If you max out the full entitlement of home support spending, then it could prove a good deal. Otherwise, you’ll certainly find cheaper energy rates with Origin’s other plans, and other retailers.

“If you live in an old house where something seems to go wrong every two seconds, the Home Support plan could really be of use to you. On the other hand, those households may already be covered by some sort of insurance, so make sure you’re not paying for something twice.

“Take into consideration the insurance bonus and compare this plan with others in the market. With the current downward trend in energy prices, you may be pleasantly surprised with what you find.”

