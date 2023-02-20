Automation soon to make energy saving even easier through Origin Spike

Reducing energy usage and costs off your bill could soon be even easier with Origin Energy’s Spike platform as the retailer looks to introduce automated savings events.

Spike, which was first launched in 2020, is an energy savings program that rewards Origin customers for reducing their usage during times of peak demand, also known as ‘SpikeHours’.

Where previously the program has taken a manual approach, with households having to actively monitor their usage during SpikeHours, new changes will soon allow participants to opt into automated events.

These events, known as ‘AutoSpike’ events, will allow households to connect their appliances to the Spike platform via smart devices, such as TP Link Smart Plugs and Sensibo AC controllers. These would then be monitored remotely by Origin Energy during energy saving events.

Origin Energy’s head of growth for future energy, Michael Artup, said the incoming update would make participating in Spike events more convenient for households.

“Our new AutoSpike functionality will make it even easier for customers to enjoy the benefits of Origin Spike,” he said. “Eligible customers who have smart devices connected to Spike will be able to register their interest in participating in AutoSpike events where, with their permission, Origin can manage the energy savings of these devices for them.

“Customers will have the ability to opt in or out of AutoSpike events at any time, either on an event-by-event basis or in totality. But for those who chose to participate and automate some of their energy savings activities during Spike events, they will be able to sit back and relax while earning rewards with minimum effort or impact.”

According to Origin Energy, households that opt into AutoSpike would be given a heads up via SMS 15 minutes before an event begins. The retailer would then be responsible for turning the household’s nominated devices on and off as required throughout the duration of the event.

Origin Energy customers who are eligible for automation can nominate as little or as many devices as they choose for their AutoSpike events. Preferred devices can also be changed in-between events.

AutoSpike events are set to be rolled out to the Origin Spike platform later this year. Please note, customers may be required to own a smart meter to be eligible.

For more information about Origin Spike, it is best to visit the Origin Energy website.

What other new features are coming to Origin Spike?

In addition to introducing automated energy savings events, Origin Energy is also set to make a few other changes to the Spike platform. These include:

New ‘Watt’ point system. Watts will serve the same functionality as the previously coined ‘points’ and can be redeemed for gift cards, cash or smart devices. Households can accrue 1,000 Watts for every kilowatt hour (kWh)

Watts will serve the same functionality as the previously coined ‘points’ and can be redeemed for gift cards, cash or smart devices. Households can accrue 1,000 Watts for every A new user-friendly dashboard. This will allow participants to see a summary of their Watts, Spike streaks, upcoming events and the devices they have connected through AutoSpike.

This will allow participants to see a summary of their Watts, Spike streaks, upcoming events and the devices they have connected through AutoSpike. Prize wheel feature. The wheel allows households the chance to win discounted smart devices, extra spins or bonus entries into monthly competitions. One spin can be earned each time a household successfully beats a previous SpikeHour saving.

Can you really save with Origin Spike?

Programs like Origin Spike have slowly been making their way onto consumers’ radars – but is there really any monetary value to using an energy savings program?

Canstar Blue’s Utilities Editor, Tara Donnelly said if utilised properly, then households could stand to gain from these endeavours.

“Like with any value-add incentive from an energy retailer, households will get out of Origin Spike what they put into it. If they simply sign up to the program but don’t take the necessary steps to reduce their energy usage, then chances are they won’t see any benefit or savings.

“But for those that put the work in, which with this new automated event on the horizon could be as easy as connecting a device to the platform, there is the potential to slash some savings off household energy bills. Just take the O’Loughlan household for example, who have managed to earn about $970 in rewards since joining the program.”

The O’Loughlans, who Canstar Blue spoke to late last year, are a high usage, five-bedroom household with a home business operating out of their property. They’ve been using Origin Spike for almost two years and swear by the program and its ability to help them manage where their costs are going.

You can read about the household’s full experience with Origin Spike in our interview.

