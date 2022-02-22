Queensland: $50 electricity rebate heading your way

A $50 electricity rebate is heading to Queenslanders’ bills in the third quarter of this year, courtesy of the state government.

This will mark the sixth cut to power bills within four years for Queensland households, in addition to $200 received in 2020, which was devised to help lower the cost of living during COVID-19.

As part of the state’s Asset Ownership Dividend, this $50 payment should provide some relief for energy consumers, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“Queensland households will receive $50 off their power bills later this year because we own our power assets – the generators, the transmission and the distribution,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Electricity providers will automatically apply the credit, so Queenslanders don’t have to apply.”

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the bill bonus is all about driving utility prices down for customers.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep downward pressure on prices,” he said. “Every dollar counts right now for Queensland households.”

This $50 rebate is in addition to any other concession or rebate offered to eligible customers in Queensland. As it stands, the QLD government offers a yearly payment to seniors, pensioners and veterans on both electricity ($340.85) and natural gas ($76.19) who hold a valid concession card.

A looming bill credit is welcome news for residents doing it tough, especially those who are using more electricity at home, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane explained.

“Any type of bill reduction is going to ease pressure on household budgets that may already be feeling the pinch, and this rebate for Queenslanders is one of many since the onset of the pandemic,” he said.

“While it may provide some short-term relief, energy consumers should be seeking out the best deals in market to avoid paying too much for power. A $50 bill credit will go even further for Queenslanders if they’re on a competitive plan with cheap electricity rates.”

Image credit: Evgeny Atamanenko/Shutterstock.com