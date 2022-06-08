Fact Checked

While most people will dislike it when their power bill shows up, it’s those most vulnerable that will truly dread it.

The good news is that there is support at hand for Australians facing financial strife when bill due dates roll around. Queensland is no exception, and the State Government has provided eligible households with the opportunity to save big on their power costs. Read on to find out what power savings you may be entitled to.

Electricity & Gas Rebates in Queensland

Queenslanders may be eligible for any of six different electricity and gas rebates, provided by the Queensland Government. Pensioners, seniors, low-income households, sick or vulnerable people, and asylum seekers are among those who may be given access to a rebate.

COVID-19 Household Utility Relief

In light of the coronavirus crisis, the Queensland Government released extra support for both residential and small business power customers. This relief payment has since been closed.

Rebate amount: $200 in total. This built on the previously announced $50 Asset Ownership Dividend, which would have applied as a credit on electricity bills only. This was bumped up to $100 as part of the COVID-19 Household Utility Payment, with the other $100 dedicated toward water bills.

$200 in total. This built on the previously announced $50 Asset Ownership Dividend, which would have applied as a credit on electricity bills only. This was bumped up to $100 as part of the COVID-19 Household Utility Payment, with the other $100 dedicated toward water bills. Eligibility: Any residential homeowners, tenants and customers who were separately charged for their power bill, meaning it’s not included as part of a rental package. Those who received an electricity bill from their landlord or body corporate and customers in communities with card-operated meters were also eligible.

Any residential homeowners, tenants and customers who were separately charged for their power bill, meaning it’s not included as part of a rental package. Those who received an electricity bill from their landlord or body corporate and customers in communities with card-operated meters were also eligible. Applied to: Electricity and water bills.

Electricity and water bills. How to apply: The amount was automatically deducted from bills that arrived after April 2020.

Cost of Living Rebate for Households

In response to the extra cost of living pressures Queenslanders are facing, the Queensland Government released additional support for both residential and small business power customers. Under this, the government is awarding $175 to residents on their next power bill to help offset the rising cost of living. This builds upon the the $50 asset ownership dividend that was announced earlier this year.

Rebate amount: $175 in total. This builds on the previously announced $50 Asset Ownership Dividend and applies as a credit on electricity bills only.

$175 in total. This builds on the previously announced $50 Asset Ownership Dividend and applies as a credit on electricity bills only. Eligibility: Any residential homeowners, tenants and customers who are separately charged for their power bill, meaning it’s not included as part of a rental package. Those who receive an electricity bill from their landlord or body corporate and customers in communities with card-operated meters are also eligible.

Any residential homeowners, tenants and customers who are separately charged for their power bill, meaning it’s not included as part of a rental package. Those who receive an electricity bill from their landlord or body corporate and customers in communities with card-operated meters are also eligible. Applied to: Electricity bills.

Electricity bills. How to apply: The amount will automatically be deducted from Queenslanders’ next power bill in 2022.

QLD Electricity Rebate

The Queensland Government provides an annual payment to seniors, pensioners, veterans and asylum seekers to help with their electricity bills.

Rebate amount: $340.85 per year (GST inclusive).

$340.85 per year (GST inclusive). Eligibility: This rebate applies to those that have a Pensioner Concession Card, Queensland Seniors Card, Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card, Commonwealth Health Care Card, or Asylum seeker status (ImmiCard details).

This rebate applies to those that have a Pensioner Concession Card, Queensland Seniors Card, Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card, Commonwealth Health Care Card, or Asylum seeker status (ImmiCard details). Applied to: Electricity bills only.

Electricity bills only. How to apply: If you’re eligible to receive this payment, you can contact your electricity retailer and provide evidence of your status. It’s important to have your concession card handy, as well as some past bills when you apply. When switching energy providers

Reticulated Natural Gas Rebate

Much like the electricity rebate, vulnerable households could also receive a set amount off their annual natural gas bill.

Rebate amount: $76.19 per year (GST inclusive).

$76.19 per year (GST inclusive). Eligibility: Natural gas customers could receive the rebate if they hold a Pensioner Concession Card, Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card (and receive the War Widow/er Pension or special rate TPI Pension) or Queensland Seniors Card.

Natural gas customers could receive the rebate if they hold a Pensioner Concession Card, Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold Card (and receive the War Widow/er Pension or special rate TPI Pension) or Queensland Seniors Card. Applied to: Natural gas bills only.

Natural gas bills only. How to apply: Get in contact with your gas supplier and ask them for the QLD natural gas rebate. Your provider will ask you to provide evidence of your status, so make sure to have your pensioner, veterans or seniors card ready, as well as a past bill. Owners or proprietors of residential home parks or multi-unit residences can also apply for this rebate on behalf of their residents if they eligible, however, this rebate will be charged as a daily amount.

Home Energy Emergency Assistance Scheme

The Queensland Government is providing a one-off payment to households experiencing difficulty paying their power bill in the event of an emergency or short-term financial crisis.

Rebate amount : Up to $720 once every two years.

: Up to $720 once every two years. Eligibility: An applicant has to be the one responsible for paying the outstanding bill, and has to either hold a current concession card, have an income equal to or less than the Australian Government’s maximum income rate for part-age pensioners, or be part of a hardship program or payment plan. Customers must also have experienced an ‘emergency’, which is something your retailer can help you define.

An applicant has to be the one responsible for paying the outstanding bill, and has to either hold a current concession card, have an income equal to or less than the Australian Government’s maximum income rate for part-age pensioners, or be part of a hardship program or payment plan. Customers must also have experienced an ‘emergency’, which is something your retailer can help you define. Applied to: Electricity and gas bills.

Electricity and gas bills. How to apply: Explain your situation to your energy retailer, and if they deem you appropriate to receive assistance as part of the scheme, they will kick off the application process.

Electricity Life Support Concession

For households with a member or multiple with a serious illness that causes them to rely on a home-based oxygen concentrator or kidney dialysis machine, the QLD Government applies a concession on power bills to help with the cost of running the equipment.

Rebate amount: For oxygen concentrators, it’s $694.18 per year, or $57.85 per month for each oxygen concentrator. For a kidney dialysis machine, it’s $464.88 each year, or $38.74 per month.

For oxygen concentrators, it’s $694.18 per year, or $57.85 per month for each oxygen concentrator. For a kidney dialysis machine, it’s $464.88 each year, or $38.74 per month. Eligibility: To be eligible for these concessions, customers must have at least one resident in their home requiring life support machinery, and have received an oxygen concentrator or kidney dialysis machine free through a Queensland hospital or subsidy scheme.

To be eligible for these concessions, customers must have at least one resident in their home requiring life support machinery, and have received an oxygen concentrator or kidney dialysis machine free through a Queensland hospital or subsidy scheme. Applied to: Electricity bills.

Electricity bills. How to apply: Complete the Electricity Life Support Concession application form. The form will either be mailed to you shortly after you receive your machine or be provided by the Renal Unit at Queensland Health hospitals.

Medical Cooling and Heating Electricity Concession Scheme

The Queensland Government provides an electricity concession to pensioner or health care card owners that are suffering a medical condition that makes it difficult to self-regulate their body temperature.

Rebate amount: $340.85 (including GST) per year.

$340.85 (including GST) per year. Eligibility: To qualify for this concession, a household member must have multiple sclerosis, autonomic system dysfunction, loss of skin integrity or sweating capacity, or a severe sensitivity to environmental temperature leading to loss of mobility or pain. Eligibility is reviewed once every two years.

To qualify for this concession, a household member must have multiple sclerosis, autonomic system dysfunction, loss of skin integrity or sweating capacity, or a severe sensitivity to environmental temperature leading to loss of mobility or pain. Eligibility is reviewed once every two years. Applied to: Electricity bills.

Electricity bills. How to apply: Households must fill out a Medical Cooling and Heating Electricity Concession Scheme (MCHECS) form found on the QLD Government website, to be emailed to the address supplied on the form.

QLD Energy Prices

QLD Sponsored Plans

Image credits: Tupungato/shutterstock.com, Vereshchagin Dmitry/shutterstock.com, DisobeyArt/shutterstock.com, Halfpoint/shutterstock.com.