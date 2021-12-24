If you’re in the middle of a new build, then you’re probably not too fussed about getting a sustainability and energy efficiency rating for your home. But it may just be one of the most important jobs on your to-do list, especially with most states and territories having a required minimum for safety, health and sustainability in home designs.

NatHERS is one of the most common rating systems used in Australia for home energy efficiency, but just what is it exactly? And how do you obtain a NatHERS rating? Canstar Blue breaks down the NatHERS process for you, from how to find an assessor to the expected costs below.

What is NatHERS?

Introduced in 1993, the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (NatHERS) is used to measure the energy efficiency of a home and appoint it with a star rating. This scheme was implemented by the Australian Government to help uphold design standards and make homes more energy efficient.

The NatHERS rating of a home will rely on a number of factors including the building materials and methods used, size of rooms, the layout and orientation of the dwelling, and whether the home is in a position to utilise shading or breezes. It’s important to note that a NatHERS rating is only relevant to the frame structure and outdoor design of your home. NatHERS does not take household appliances into account during the rating process.

What is a NatHERS Assessor?

A NatHERS Assessor is an organisation that is trained, certified and accredited to perform the NatHERS thermal assessment software and award an efficiency star rating under the national Assessor Accredited Organisation (AAO). There are three organisations which train companies under the AAO; the Australian Building Sustainability Organisation (ABSA), Design Matters National and House Energy Rates Association (HERA).

To find a NatHERS Assessor, you or your builder will need to contact one of the above organisations in order to be directed to one in your local area.

Is NatHERS compulsory?

While there are minimum necessary requirements around the safety, health and sustainability of new building designs and constructions under The National Construction Code (NCC), NatHERS isn’t necessarily compulsory across the whole of Australia. Some states and territories may have other certification systems to determine these rating features, however, NatHERS is the most common system for an accreditation in health, safety and sustainability.

What is a good NatHERS rating?

NatHERS uses a 10-point star system when rating your dwelling. On this scale, the higher the number, the more ‘thermally comfortable’ a home is, meaning less energy is needed to heat and cool the property. Six stars is the minimum rating acceptable for a house in most states and territories. Anything above six stars is considered to be a good NatHERS rating. If your house scores 10 stars, it means that it is unlikely to need any artificial heating or cooling, from appliances such as air conditioners and fans, to keep the climate of your home comfortable.

What is the difference between BASIX and NatHERS?

While NatHERS is a national home scheme that awards an overall energy rating, the Building Sustainability Index (BASIX) is a New South Wales Government initiative that looks closely at three specific areas of the home; water, thermal and energy. BASIX uses a simulation method to determine whether or not a house will meet the energy, water and thermal minimum sustainability targets in NSW. Like with NatHERS, a BASIX certificate is required when lodging an application for development in NSW. A NatHERS energy rating can be used to determine the target heating and cooling performance of a home under the BASIX certificate though.

How much does a NatHERS star rating and certificate cost?

The cost of a NatHERS star rating and certificate will vary depending on the size and design of your home. That being said, you can expect to be out of pocket at least a few hundred dollars for an assessment.

How to make your home more energy efficient

If you are currently designing your new build and looking to make it a little more energy efficient, there are a few minimal to no extra cost changes you can implement to ensure your home has a sufficient rating. Things like adequate ventilation and air movement, proper insulation, window glazing and efficient lighting designs can all assist in making your home more thermally protected and efficient.

There are also plenty of ways you can make your home more energy efficient through the interior too. Switching your lightbulbs to LED and choosing appliances for your home that have a high energy efficient rating are simple ways you can ensure your house is as efficient as it can be, not only helping the environment, but potentially your wallet too.

