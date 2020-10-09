Shortly after Telstra announced a new gaming optimisation tool for NBN users, Optus has announced its own ‘Game Path’ service. It’s intended to be a “secret weapon” for fighting lag, and an exclusive service for Optus NBN customers who are interested in spending a little bit more money to get optimal gaming performance. If you’d like to see what Optus’ new service has to offer, read on below.

Optus Game Path: What is it?

Optus’ Game Path application is a traffic routing system, designed to improve Optus customers’ online traffic when communicating with gaming servers. Put simply, the Optus Game Path finds the optimal route to the servers to send and receive information, like finding an empty backroad while all the traffic is congested on the freeway.

The Game Path tool is a $10 per month add-on for your Optus plan, and comes in the form of a Windows application which you can download from the Optus website. It’s supposed to reduce lag spikes and give you a smoother connection, with Optus projecting that it can reduce lag by 30%.

This isn’t something particularly new, as MyRepublic has been offering a similar service since it came to Australia, focused on routing gaming traffic through optimal servers. It’s pretty big to see a telco like Optus get in on this though, on top of Telstra’s Game Optimiser announcement in September.

But the service from Optus has a lot to offer if you’re a PC gamer. It tracks network performance from a dashboard, has the ability to optimise your servers with an A.I, and is all wrapped up in a nice looking application, which displays your installed games. Optus has also compiled some interesting statistics on games that are played with the Game Path service, which you can find here.

The teal telco says games traffic has gone up by 75% since the quarantine began, so the demand for this kind of service is certainly present. Optus also says the market for this kind of application exists, with 50% of hardcore gamers naming lag as a key “pain-point” for gaming.

NBN plans for gamers

Optus isn’t your only pick for gaming, and while the Optus Game Path is a great idea for a service, you might find a better plan for your needs elsewhere – especially if you prefer console gaming such as Xbox or PlayStation. Below we’ve compiled a table of some NBN plans worth considering if you play lots of games, including plans with NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speeds.

How can I get the Optus Game Path?

The Optus Game Path is only available on “eligible” Optus NBN plans for $10 per month, and will be available starting on October 12. Eligible Optus customers will be able to start a free one-month trial, provided you’re on an Optus NBN plan. If you’re interested in picking up an Optus plan for this service, you can check them out below.

Optus plans start at $75 per month for unlimited data without a contract, with a $252 modem and a $99 setup fee. If you stay connected for 36 months, you can get the modem for free. All Optus plans come with Optus Sport included and a variety of home phone plans. You can also pick up a Fetch TV to couple with your plan.

