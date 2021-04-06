Vodafone now offering PlayStation 5 consoles on plans

If finding the latest PlayStation is driving you to despair, good news: Vodafone is now offering PlayStation 5 consoles on plans to its customers, provided they’re signed up on eligible internet and phone plans.

Vodafone will be offering both the PlayStation 5 console and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (which is cheaper, but comes without a disc drive) on plans that can be paid off over 12, 24, or 36 months, meaning there’s no large upfront payment.

This is an offer that you could be quite lucky to take advantage of. Right now, PlayStation 5 consoles are quite hard to come by from any retailer due to international stock shortages. For this reason, Vodafone offering the PlayStation 5 could be both a blessing and a curse.

On one hand, these PlayStations are exclusively available to Vodafone phone and internet customers, meaning there’s only a limited pool of people that can snatch up consoles. On the other, there are only so many consoles to be had, as Vodafone’s supply will be limited, and you’ll need to meet specific requirements to qualify.

How do I get a PlayStation 5 through Vodafone?

To get a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition through Vodafone, you need to jump through some hoops. Firstly, you’ll need to be a Vodafone customer on either an NBN plan or a Home Wireless plan, plus you’ll also need to be on an eligible Vodafone postpaid voice/mobile plan (all plans $30 or above, released after July 25, 2018, excluding Assured Plans).

If you’re a customer on both a Vodafone internet and Vodafone phone plan, you’ll be eligible for your choice of PlayStation 5. But to buy a console, you’ll need to call 1300 728 637; as of this moment, you’re unable to sign up online or in stores, so you’ll need to purchase your PS5 over the phone. This could change in the future, and is likely because of current stock shortages.

You can pick up either PlayStation 5 console on a 36-month plan, 24-month plan, or 12-month plan. You’ll find monthly costs for the standard edition console below. Keep in mind that if you cancel your plan, you’ll need to pay out the remainder of the plan in full as a one-off payment:

36 months: $20.83/mth for 36-months, minimum cost $749.88 + your phone and internet costs

$20.83/mth for 36-months, minimum cost $749.88 + your phone and internet costs 24 months: $31.24/mth for 24-months, minimum cost $749.88 + your phone and internet costs

$31.24/mth for 24-months, minimum cost $749.88 + your phone and internet costs 12 months: $62.49/mth for 12-months, minimum cost $749.88 + your phone and internet costs

NBN plans for gamers

Advertisement

Should I get a PlayStation 5 on a plan?

There’s a lot of enjoyment to be had in a PlayStation 5. On top of the next-generation gaming experience, with 8K-support, 120FPS/120Hz capabilities, HDR technology and Ray Tracing, the PlayStation 5 also comes with Dual Sense controller support – the Dual Sense being PlayStation’s new controller technology, which has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone.

On top of these things, PlayStation users get access to Sony’s wide range of exclusive games, which are only available on PlayStation consoles. These include The Last of Us Part 2, Horizon Zero Dawn and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

All of this said, PlayStation 5 consoles are currently in short supply globally, so you’ll be lucky to get one wherever you go.

What about the XBox Series X/S?

Unlike the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S consoles are not in short supply, and are widely available. Capable of similar performance to the PlayStation 5, you might find that these consoles work well for you. You might also be interested in picking up the Game Pass, which is a subscription service for the Xbox or a Windows 10 PC.

Click the link below to be taken to the Game Pass website. You can also pick up an Xbox on a plan through Telstra’s Xbox All Access.