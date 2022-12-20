Fact Checked

It’s both the most exciting and expensive time of the year ─ Christmas ─ with Aussie households likely to fork out hundreds of dollars on food and drinks alone over the silly season.

To help you shop smarter and save money at checkout, we’ve compiled a Christmas food price comparison to reveal which supermarkets have the cheapest prices on Christmas favourites like leg ham, prawns, fruit cake, etc.

Please note: Some products are exclusively available during the Christmas period and may be subject to availability, and while stocks last.

Which supermarket is the cheapest to shop at this Christmas?

ALDI offers cheaper prices on most Christmas foods and grocery items including meats and seafood ─ both in terms of retail price or unit pricing (often both). However, if you’re shopping for festive season confectionary like gingerbread, be sure to check out budget department stores like Kmart and Big W which may offer better value than supermarkets in some cases. Happy shopping!

Christmas food prices compared (2022)

We review the prices of some classic Aussie Christmas foods below. Each price comparison was made on comparable products considering quantity, weight, or serving size.

Half-leg ham (closest to 1kg)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Half-Leg Ham (3.85-6.5kg) Coles Beechwood Smoked Half Leg Ham (approx. 4.5kg) Festive Selection Half-Leg Ham (1kg) Retail price $ 55 . 25 $38.25 $8.49 Unit price $8.50 per kg $8.50 per kg $8.49 per kg

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

The best-priced leg ham to add to your Christmas table can be found at ALDI (pictured), although unit pricing is relatively the same across all supermarkets, averaging about $8.50 per kilogram. However, Woolies’ version can weigh a massive 6.5kg (max) and costs $55.25 for the whole lot. When looking at the retail price only, ALDI’s Festive Selection half-leg ham is less than half the price of Coles’ and Woolworths’ leg ham, although it weighs just 1kg. On the other hand, the Coles Beechwood smoked half-leg ham is $38.25 but you get about 4.5kg worth.

Our money-saving tip: Get your half-leg ham from ALDI as it’s still the cheapest option when looking at unit pricing ($8.49 per kg). If you’re entertaining a group of more than eight people, the Woolworths half-leg ham may be more suitable as you get more quantity but for the same price per kilogram.

Deli prawns cooked (1kg)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Thawed Extra Large Cooked Tiger Prawns (1kg) Coles Deli Thawed Australian Cooked Black Tiger Prawns (1kg) Ocean Royale Large Australian Tiger Prawns (1kg) Retail price/unit price $29 per kg $28 per kg $24.99 per kg

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

Another essential for the festive table, prawns are always a fan favourite but can really dent your budget if you’re hosting Christmas with multiple people at your table.

It seems the cheapest deli prawns can be found at Coles this year, which sells fresh prawns at a slightly cheaper price (per kilogram) than supermarket Woolworths. However, if you’re really looking for bang for buck, ALDI sells a large packet of ready-to-eat Aussie prawns for just under $25 per kg, although they’re sold in a cardboard box (pictured).

Our money-saving tip: Prawns tend to be more expensive when demand is high closer to holidays and Easter ─ so buy your seafood early to save a few bucks and freeze it until the big day. Freezing cooked prawns is considered safe IF they haven’t been frozen before. You can’t freeze cooked prawns twice because they’re highly perishable once thawed.

Smoked salmon (500g)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Clearly Premium Smoked Salmon (500g) Coles Tasmanian Cold Smoked Salmon (500g) The Fishmonger Salmon Smoked (500g) Retail price $19.50 $20 $16.99 Unit price $39 per kg $40 per kg $33.98 per kg

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

ALDI also has the cheapest smoked salmon costing just $16.99 for 500g, while Coles had the most expensive option at $20 for 500g. ALDI also beat all major supermarkets on unit price.

Our money-saving tip: Buy smoked salmon at the end of the day for your chance to nab a discount on ‘best before’ products and then freeze it to retain the quality. Store-bought smoked salmon typically lasts for up to a couple of days in the fridge but should be frozen before the expiry date.

Turkey breast roast, frozen (1kg)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Ingham’s Frozen Turkey Ready To Roast Traditional (1kg) Steggles Turkey Breast Roast (1kg) Turkey Breast Roast (1kg) Retail price/unit price $16 per kg $16 per kg $13.49 per kg

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

We may not celebrate Thanksgiving, but we can give thanks to ALDI for having the cheapest-priced turkey breast. Australian shoppers rated the budget supermarket best for Christmas turkey in Canstar Blue’s retrospective Supermarket Christmas Awards.

Our money-saving tip: Head to ALDI for the cheapest roast turkey. Keep in mind that one kilogram only serves about six people.

Christmas pudding (700g)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Classic Plum Pudding (700g) Coles Christmas Pudding Large (700g) Kringle & Co Plum Pudding (700g) Retail price $4.50 $4.50 $4.39 Unit price $0.64 per 100g $0.64 per 100g $0.63 per 100g Product Woolworths Classic Matured Christmas Pudding (700g) Coles Festive Matured Christmas Pudding Large (700g) Curated Collection 12-Month Vintage Luxury Pudding (700g) Retail price $7 $7 $14.99 Unit price $1 per 100g $1 per 100g $2.14 per 100g

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

The proof isn’t always in the Christmas pudding ─ while ALDI seems to sell a slightly cheaper traditional Christmas plum pudding (for 10c less) than its rival supermarkets, you’ll pay double the price for a fancy 12-month matured pudding filled with rum, ruby port, and French Armagnac which costs $14.99 compared to similar $7 vintage desserts from Coles or Woolies.

Our money-saving tip: Invest a little time and save money by buying the cheapest Christmas pudding you can find and decorating it yourself with ingredients you already have at home like chocolate, glace cherries, dried fruits, or even lollies.

Christmas fruit cake (800g or nearest)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Festive Iced Fruit Cake (800g) Coles Bakery Light Fruit Cake (800g) Curated Collection Christmas Fruit Cake (800g) Retail price $10 $5.50 $11.29 Unit price $1.25 per 100g $0.69 per 100g $1.41 per 100g

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

Coles has the cheapest fruit cake by far ─ costing just $5.50 ─ beating ALDI and Woolworths on both retail price and unit price. You can even buy two Coles fruit cakes for the price of one Curated Collection Christmas fruit cake from ALDI!

Our money-saving tip: Buy the cheapest fruit cake you can find and add icing, melted chocolate, or other ingredients you already have at home to elevate the flavour, and end result (without breaking the bank).

Fruit mince pies (6-pack)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Shortcrust Fruit Mince Pies 6pk (360g) Coles Fruit Mince Pies 6pk (360g) Kringle & Co Traditional Fruit Mince Pies 6pk (360g) Retail price $2.75 $2.70 $2.69 Unit price $0.76 per 100g $0.75 per 100g $0.75 per 100g

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

No pastry is more iconic or in demand at Christmas than fruit mince pies, which is why you won’t find a huge difference in price on these traditional festive treats. ALDI’s and Coles’ fruit mince pies are about 5c cheaper than ones from Woolworths.

Our money-saving tip: Buy from whichever local supermarket you usually shop at because the price difference on fruit mince pies isn’t worth the petrol you’d use on an extra trip elsewhere.

Pavlova base (500g)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Pavlova Base (500g) Coles Pavlova Base (500g) Kringle & Co Pavlova Base (500g) Retail price $5.40 $5.40 $7.99 Unit price $1.10 $1.10 $1.60 per 100g

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

Pavlova is the king of all desserts and always a crowd-pleaser. The easiest way to nail this classic dessert is to buy the ready-made meringue base from your local supermarket and top it with cream and fruit. Woolworths and Coles both have specials on pavlova bases with makes them cheaper than ALDI’s version.

Our money-saving tip: Skip ALDI and head to either Coles or Woolies.

Shortbread fingers (200g or nearest)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Shortbread Fingers (200g) Coles Shortbread Fingers (210g) Belmont Biscuit Co. Butter Shortbread Fingers (200g) Retail price $2 $1.80 $1.79 Unit price $1 per 100g $0.86 per 100g $0.74 per 100g

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

There’s nothing quite like some sweet, buttery shortbread to wash down a big festive meal. ALDI had the cheapest option when considering unit pricing ($0.74 per 100g) and costing just $1.80 per packet.

Our money-saving tip: Small savings are often hidden in the details so be sure to compare unit pricing on all your items before you purchase.

Custard (1L or closest)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Long-Life Custard (1L) Coles Custard UHT (1L) Farmdale Custard (1L) Retail price $2.50 $2.50 $2.49 Unit price 25c per 100ml 25c per 100ml 25c per 100ml

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

The price for long-life vanilla custard is the same across all supermarkets but fret not because that’s where supermarket rewards points can make the difference, especially for items you’re buying as part of your overall Christmas shop ─ likely to yield a bigger discount.

Our money-saving tip: Check your Woolworths Everyday Rewards or Coles Flybuys account to compare your points balance and shop accordingly.

Gingerbread house kit (1kg or closest)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Kmart Product Woolworths Build Your Own Gingerbread House (719g) Coles Festive Gingerbread House Kit (1kg) Kringle & Co Pre-Built Gingerbread House (650g) Decorate Your Own Gingerbread House Kit (897g) Retail price $11 $14.50 $12.99 $12 Unit price 1.53 per 100g $1.45 per 100g $2 per 100g $1.33 per 100g

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

Who knew the world of gingerbread houses could be so wide and wonderful? All supermarkets sell gingerbread house kits of different sizes, but Coles outperformed its supermarket competitors when looking at unit pricing ─ $1.45 per 100 grams. Comparatively, the unit price for Woolworths’ kit came up at $1.53 per 100 grams and ALDI’s Kringle & Co version at $2 per 100 grams. However, the REAL winner on unit pricing is Kmart at $1.33 per 100 grams.

Our money-saving tip: You don’t have to stick to supermarkets to shop for confectionery products like biscuits, chocolate, and lollies. Try your luck at department stores like Kmart, and Big W, or discount stores like The Reject Shop, Dimmeys, etc.

Candy canes (30-pack or equivalent)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Mini Candy Cane Mint (30 pk) Coles Candy Cane Peppermint (30 pk) Kringle & Co Candy Canes (225g) Retail price $2.50 $2.50 $2.29 Unit price $1.67 per 100g $1.11 per 100g $1.02 per 100g

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

No Christmas is complete without candy canes for the kids (and adults). ALDI has the cheapest 30-pack of candy canes of all major supermarkets, costing 20c less than candies from Woolies or Coles.

Our money-saving tip: Head to ALDI and budget department stores like Kmart or Big W for the sweetest deals on confectionery products.

Brie (200g)

Supermarket Woolworths Coles ALDI Product Woolworths Brie (125g) Coles Triple Cream Brie (200g) Emporium Selection Triple Cream Brie (200g) Retail price $3 $5.50 $4.99 Unit price $24 per kg $27.50 per kg $24.95 per kg

*Cheapest option is highlighted (general price guide).

ALDI is famous for its cheese selection and low prices, so it’s not surprising to see the budget supermarket’s cult-favourite brie coming in cheaper than its counterparts on retail price of comparable quantities of 200 grams. However, the Woolworths-branded 125g brie is slightly cheaper when looking at unit pricing.

Our money-saving tip: Head to ALDI for legend-dairy cheese and to Woolworths for the cheapest option based on unit price.

How to save on groceries at Christmas

You can save on groceries at Christmas by comparing prices of different brands and across supermarkets and grocers ─ always keeping in mind unit pricing. This is a standard unit of measurement that allows you to easily compare the prices of products, regardless of size, brand, or packaging. There are dozens of grocery shopping apps for shoppers to use to compare supermarket prices.

Additionally, keep your eye out for supermarket specials and sales in the lead-up to Christmas, and stack your supermarket rewards points by shopping at eligible partner retailers to earn additional points or cash back on some purchases. For example, Woolworths Everyday Rewards members should get further discounts by making purchases at participating Caltex and Caltex Woolworths outlets, Big W, and BWS. If you’re a Coles Flybuys member, you should be eligible for points and discounts at Coles Express (including on fuel), Target, Liquorland, etc.

