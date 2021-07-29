Coles shoppers can earn free picnicware with every shop as part of a new promo announced by the supermarket.

From 4 August until 12 October 2021, Coles will be offering customers one ‘picnicware credit’ whenever they scan their Flybuys card for every $20 spent in-store or online.

But you’ll need at least 10 credits before you can redeem any ‘freebie’ at checkout, which equates to a minimum spend of $200. This will get you a set of two 10cm dipping bowls (free with 10 credits) and you’ll need to spend at least $400 to claim a large 30cm serving bowl (free with 20 credits). Rival supermarket Woolworths ran a similar promotion offering shoppers ‘free’ glass containers last year.

What’s included in the new Coles promo?

Coles’ five-piece range includes five reusable picnicware pieces including bowls, plates, and big serving bowls. All are dishwasher-safe and made from durable melamine – ideal for camping, outdoor picnics, and for children. They come in two colours, grey and aqua.

Here is what’s available:

Set of 2 dipping bowls (10cm): 10 credits

Set of 2 bowls (15cm): 15 credits

Serving bowl (23cm): 15 credits

Set of 2 plates (24cm): 15 credits

Serving bowl (30cm): 20 credits

Shoppers can check credits at the bottom of their receipts or Coles Online invoice or on the Flybuys website, or Flybuys app.

The new promo comes days after Coles announced it will spot giveaways of plastic collectables in its promotions, saying campaigns like Little Shop and Stikeez no longer aligned with the supermarket’s sustainability ambitions.