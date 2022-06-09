How to score free MasterChef-inspired ‘bacon’ ice cream

Deliveroo has teamed up with MasterChef Australia to offer 7,000 lucky Aussies a FREE choc top ice cream in an unusual flavour – bacon.

Aptly named the ‘Bacon Me Go Nuts’ the new choc top creation (inspired by a MasterChef winning dish), contains not only one but THREE miniature crispy golden cones filled with peanut butter and bacon ice cream – it’s topped with a cracking chocolate shell and Reese’s pieces. Need we say more?

Deliveroo free Masterchef ice creams

The limited-edition choc top is available to order on Deliveroo from 128 participating restaurants across Australia from Thursday, 9 June. A $20 minimum spend applies.

The giveaway coincides with the latest MasterChef episode in which contestants must master a popcorn taste test to qualify for the chance to make a glorified, fancy version of popcorn aka the king of movie night snacks. Although obviously, this choc top will share the crown.

Head of Effect at Paramount ANZ, Tamar Hovagimian, said: “We’re excited that viewers can, for the first time ever, experience a dish inspired by what they have seen in the show immediately after the winner has been announced! And all without having to leave the comfort of their living room.”

To get your hands on the limited-edition ‘Bacon Me Go Nuts’ choc tops, you’ll just need to search ‘MasterChef’ on the Deliveroo app and spend over $20 with participating restaurants from Thursday, 9 June (while stocks last).

Check out the participating stores in your area below:

State Restaurant  Locations
 

NSW

 21 Thai Rozelle
BL Burgers Darlinghurst, Parramatta
Bondi Pizza Eastgardens, Macquarie Park
Burgers on Broadway Condell Park
CC Babcoq Cronulla
Eat Fuh Marrickville
Friggitoria Potts Point
Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers Newtown
I Love Pizza Cremorne, North Willoughby
Inferno Grill Maroubra
JB & Sons Manly, Narrabeen
Johnny Bird Crows Nest
La Spiaggia Coogee
Loaded by BL Newtown
Macelleria Bondi Bondi Beach
Manny’s Cheesesteaks and Pizza Randwick
Manny’s Pizza Diner Chippendale
Mary’s Sydney, Newtown
Metro Kebab Islington Islington
Ogalo Putney Putney
Poke Bros Sydney Cabramatta
RASHAYS Penrith Penrith
Sapori D’Italia Kirrawee
Sneaky Burger Wollongong
Super Nash Brothers Waitara, Waterloo
Tella Balls Marrickville
The Char Rotisserie Bronte Bronte
The Italian Bowl Newtown
The Shop and Wine Bar Bondi Beach
JB & Sons Dee Why
 

VIC

 8 Bit Footscray, Taylors Lakes
Ayam Penyet Ria Noble Park
Between 2 Buns Hoppers Crossing, Melton South, Sunbury
Boss Burger Co. Geelong West, Waurn Ponds
Brunch My Way Brunswick East
BurgerBurger Surrey Hills
China Bar Box Hill
D’elephant Thai Glen Waverley
Easey’s Collingwood, South Yarra
Etto Pasta Bar Brunswick East, Melbourne CBD,  Elsternwick, Malvern, South Melbourne
F.A.T Fried & Tasty Brunswick East
Fat Jaks St Kilda, Clayton
Flipping Awesome Hampton
Fried Hustle Preston
Gami Chicken & Beer Highpoint Maribyrnong
Gylls & Grylls Fish & Chippery Narre Warren
Hunky Dory Oakleigh, Richmond, Balaclava, South Yarra, Templestowe Lower, Taylors Lakes
Juanita Peaches Brunswick
La Cabra Hawthorn East
London K Burgers Kensington
Master Lanzhou Noodle Bar Dandenong
Oriental Teahouse Chapel Street South Yarra
Primo Northcote Northcote
Punjab Grill Indian Restaurant Sunshine West
Royal Stacks Melbourne CBD, Brunswick
Souvlaki GR Ormond
Two Brothers Burgers Brunswick East
 

WA

 Chop Chop BBQ Perth, Myaree
Donut Worry East Victoria Park
Pretzel Northbridge
Thuggs Fried Chicken and Waffles Leederville
SA 88 Eatery Newton
Benny’s American Adelaide, St Morris
Café De Vili’s Mile End South
Cheeky Chook Eats Lockleys
Goodlife Modern Organic Pizza Glenelg South
K1 Pizza & Pasta Fulham Gardens
Munchies Para Hills, Port Adelaide
PIZZALOLA Cumberland Park
Two Greek Boys – Unley Unley
QLD Arrivederci Pizzeria Milton
Bine Bar and Dining Burleigh
Burgers on Scarborough Southport
Chickery Chick

