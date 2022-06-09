How to score free MasterChef-inspired ‘bacon’ ice cream

Deliveroo has teamed up with MasterChef Australia to offer 7,000 lucky Aussies a FREE choc top ice cream in an unusual flavour – bacon.

Aptly named the ‘Bacon Me Go Nuts’ the new choc top creation (inspired by a MasterChef winning dish), contains not only one but THREE miniature crispy golden cones filled with peanut butter and bacon ice cream – it’s topped with a cracking chocolate shell and Reese’s pieces. Need we say more?

The limited-edition choc top is available to order on Deliveroo from 128 participating restaurants across Australia from Thursday, 9 June. A $20 minimum spend applies.

The giveaway coincides with the latest MasterChef episode in which contestants must master a popcorn taste test to qualify for the chance to make a glorified, fancy version of popcorn aka the king of movie night snacks. Although obviously, this choc top will share the crown.

Head of Effect at Paramount ANZ, Tamar Hovagimian, said: “We’re excited that viewers can, for the first time ever, experience a dish inspired by what they have seen in the show immediately after the winner has been announced! And all without having to leave the comfort of their living room.”

To get your hands on the limited-edition ‘Bacon Me Go Nuts’ choc tops, you’ll just need to search ‘MasterChef’ on the Deliveroo app and spend over $20 with participating restaurants from Thursday, 9 June (while stocks last).

Check out the participating stores in your area below:

State Restaurant Locations NSW 21 Thai Rozelle BL Burgers Darlinghurst, Parramatta Bondi Pizza Eastgardens, Macquarie Park Burgers on Broadway Condell Park CC Babcoq Cronulla Eat Fuh Marrickville Friggitoria Potts Point Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers Newtown I Love Pizza Cremorne, North Willoughby Inferno Grill Maroubra JB & Sons Manly, Narrabeen Johnny Bird Crows Nest La Spiaggia Coogee Loaded by BL Newtown Macelleria Bondi Bondi Beach Manny’s Cheesesteaks and Pizza Randwick Manny’s Pizza Diner Chippendale Mary’s Sydney, Newtown Metro Kebab Islington Islington Ogalo Putney Putney Poke Bros Sydney Cabramatta RASHAYS Penrith Penrith Sapori D’Italia Kirrawee Sneaky Burger Wollongong Super Nash Brothers Waitara, Waterloo Tella Balls Marrickville The Char Rotisserie Bronte Bronte The Italian Bowl Newtown The Shop and Wine Bar Bondi Beach JB & Sons Dee Why VIC 8 Bit Footscray, Taylors Lakes Ayam Penyet Ria Noble Park Between 2 Buns Hoppers Crossing, Melton South, Sunbury Boss Burger Co. Geelong West, Waurn Ponds Brunch My Way Brunswick East BurgerBurger Surrey Hills China Bar Box Hill D’elephant Thai Glen Waverley Easey’s Collingwood, South Yarra Etto Pasta Bar Brunswick East, Melbourne CBD, Elsternwick, Malvern, South Melbourne F.A.T Fried & Tasty Brunswick East Fat Jaks St Kilda, Clayton Flipping Awesome Hampton Fried Hustle Preston Gami Chicken & Beer Highpoint Maribyrnong Gylls & Grylls Fish & Chippery Narre Warren Hunky Dory Oakleigh, Richmond, Balaclava, South Yarra, Templestowe Lower, Taylors Lakes Juanita Peaches Brunswick La Cabra Hawthorn East London K Burgers Kensington Master Lanzhou Noodle Bar Dandenong Oriental Teahouse Chapel Street South Yarra Primo Northcote Northcote Punjab Grill Indian Restaurant Sunshine West Royal Stacks Melbourne CBD, Brunswick Souvlaki GR Ormond Two Brothers Burgers Brunswick East WA Chop Chop BBQ Perth, Myaree Donut Worry East Victoria Park Pretzel Northbridge Thuggs Fried Chicken and Waffles Leederville SA 88 Eatery Newton Benny’s American Adelaide, St Morris Café De Vili’s Mile End South Cheeky Chook Eats Lockleys Goodlife Modern Organic Pizza Glenelg South K1 Pizza & Pasta Fulham Gardens Munchies Para Hills, Port Adelaide PIZZALOLA Cumberland Park Two Greek Boys – Unley Unley QLD Arrivederci Pizzeria Milton Bine Bar and Dining Burleigh Burgers on Scarborough Southport Chickery Chick

