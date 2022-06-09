How to score free MasterChef-inspired ‘bacon’ ice cream

Deliveroo has teamed up with MasterChef Australia to offer 7,000 lucky Aussies a FREE choc top ice cream in an unusual flavour – bacon.
Aptly named the ‘Bacon Me Go Nuts’ the new choc top creation (inspired by a MasterChef winning dish), contains not only one but THREE miniature crispy golden cones filled with peanut butter and bacon ice cream – it’s topped with a cracking chocolate shell and Reese’s pieces. Need we say more?
The limited-edition choc top is available to order on Deliveroo from 128 participating restaurants across Australia from Thursday, 9 June. A $20 minimum spend applies.
The giveaway coincides with the latest MasterChef episode in which contestants must master a popcorn taste test to qualify for the chance to make a glorified, fancy version of popcorn aka the king of movie night snacks. Although obviously, this choc top will share the crown.
Head of Effect at Paramount ANZ, Tamar Hovagimian, said: “We’re excited that viewers can, for the first time ever, experience a dish inspired by what they have seen in the show immediately after the winner has been announced! And all without having to leave the comfort of their living room.”
To get your hands on the limited-edition ‘Bacon Me Go Nuts’ choc tops, you’ll just need to search ‘MasterChef’ on the Deliveroo app and spend over $20 with participating restaurants from Thursday, 9 June (while stocks last).
Check out the participating stores in your area below:
|State
|Restaurant
|Locations
|
NSW
|21 Thai
|Rozelle
|BL Burgers
|Darlinghurst, Parramatta
|Bondi Pizza
|Eastgardens, Macquarie Park
|Burgers on Broadway
|Condell Park
|CC Babcoq
|Cronulla
|Eat Fuh
|Marrickville
|Friggitoria
|Potts Point
|Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers
|Newtown
|I Love Pizza
|Cremorne, North Willoughby
|Inferno Grill
|Maroubra
|JB & Sons
|Manly, Narrabeen
|Johnny Bird
|Crows Nest
|La Spiaggia
|Coogee
|Loaded by BL
|Newtown
|Macelleria Bondi
|Bondi Beach
|Manny’s Cheesesteaks and Pizza
|Randwick
|Manny’s Pizza Diner
|Chippendale
|Mary’s
|Sydney, Newtown
|Metro Kebab Islington
|Islington
|Ogalo Putney
|Putney
|Poke Bros Sydney
|Cabramatta
|RASHAYS Penrith
|Penrith
|Sapori D’Italia
|Kirrawee
|Sneaky Burger
|Wollongong
|Super Nash Brothers
|Waitara, Waterloo
|Tella Balls
|Marrickville
|The Char Rotisserie Bronte
|Bronte
|The Italian Bowl
|Newtown
|The Shop and Wine Bar
|Bondi Beach
|JB & Sons
|Dee Why
|
VIC
|8 Bit
|Footscray, Taylors Lakes
|Ayam Penyet Ria
|Noble Park
|Between 2 Buns
|Hoppers Crossing, Melton South, Sunbury
|Boss Burger Co.
|Geelong West, Waurn Ponds
|Brunch My Way
|Brunswick East
|BurgerBurger
|Surrey Hills
|China Bar
|Box Hill
|D’elephant Thai
|Glen Waverley
|Easey’s
|Collingwood, South Yarra
|Etto Pasta Bar
|Brunswick East, Melbourne CBD, Elsternwick, Malvern, South Melbourne
|F.A.T Fried & Tasty
|Brunswick East
|Fat Jaks
|St Kilda, Clayton
|Flipping Awesome
|Hampton
|Fried Hustle
|Preston
|Gami Chicken & Beer Highpoint
|Maribyrnong
|Gylls & Grylls Fish & Chippery
|Narre Warren
|Hunky Dory
|Oakleigh, Richmond, Balaclava, South Yarra, Templestowe Lower, Taylors Lakes
|Juanita Peaches
|Brunswick
|La Cabra
|Hawthorn East
|London K Burgers
|Kensington
|Master Lanzhou Noodle Bar
|Dandenong
|Oriental Teahouse Chapel Street
|South Yarra
|Primo Northcote
|Northcote
|Punjab Grill Indian Restaurant
|Sunshine West
|Royal Stacks
|Melbourne CBD, Brunswick
|Souvlaki GR
|Ormond
|Two Brothers Burgers
|Brunswick East
|
WA
|Chop Chop BBQ
|Perth, Myaree
|Donut Worry
|East Victoria Park
|Pretzel
|Northbridge
|Thuggs Fried Chicken and Waffles
|Leederville
|SA
|88 Eatery
|Newton
|Benny’s American
|Adelaide, St Morris
|Café De Vili’s
|Mile End South
|Cheeky Chook Eats
|Lockleys
|Goodlife Modern Organic Pizza
|Glenelg South
|K1 Pizza & Pasta
|Fulham Gardens
|Munchies
|Para Hills, Port Adelaide
|PIZZALOLA
|Cumberland Park
|Two Greek Boys – Unley
|Unley
|QLD
|Arrivederci Pizzeria
|Milton
|Bine Bar and Dining
|Burleigh
|Burgers on Scarborough
|Southport
|Chickery Chick
Share this article